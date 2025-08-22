Aprilia hint at key factor in Jorge Martin's blow-up in Hungarian MotoGP practice

Jorge Martin was one of two Aprilia riders to suffer technical failures during FP1 at the Hungarian MotoGP.

The Spanish rider’s RS-GP had its engine let go as he accelerated from the final corner. Martin parked the bike in the gravel, where it stood amusingly upright before the marshals got to it.

Shortly afterwards, Raul Fernandez’s Trackhouse Aprilia also suffered a technical problem, this time in braking for turn five. Fernandez’s bike spilled oil on the track which led to a red flag.

Speaking to the MotoGP international TV feed, Aprilia Racing Team Manager Paolo Bonora said that Jorge Martin was riding the bike he crashed in the race in Austria last Sunday.

“First of all, it’s necessary to say that we have to understand better the two problems,” Bonora said.

“Probably they have two different reasons.

“On Friday, during the FP1, we put the more used engine on the bike and they are more used for both of the riders [Martin and Fernandez].

“In particular, for Jorge [Martin], it’s necessary to remember that he used the bike he crashed in Spielberg during the [race].

“We checked everything after the race and, to be honest, we did all the checks to be sure that we bring to the race track an engine that can go with the correct reliability.

“But, after the smoke, it’s necessary to understand what happened and, at the moment, our technicians are analysing both of the engines.”

Martin and Fernandez were both able to get back out on-track after the red flag, ending the session 10th and 16th, respectively. Marco Bezzecchi was the best of the Aprilia riders in sixth.