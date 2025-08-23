Franco Morbidelli: Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium “tastes really good”

Franco Morbidelli says his podium in the MotoGP Sprint at Balaton Park “tastes really good” after his injuries in the Sachsenring.

Morbidelli was forced to miss the German Grand Prix after crashing in the wet MotoGP Sprint on Saturday and sustaining an elbow injury, and was ruled out of the Czech Grand Prix a week later as well.

He returned in Austria last week but was not in the top-10 in either race.

The Balaton podium, then, marked a substantial turnaround in fortunes for the Italian.

“This tastes really good,” Franco Morbidelli told MotoGP.com after his Sprint podium in Hungary.

“It’s great for me, it’s great for the team to have such a good performance right after the injury. We’re all happy.”

The Italian added that the second place of his teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, combined with his own result made for a “great day” for the VR46 Racing Team in general.

“It was a great day for us, for the team, in general – also Diggia [Fabio Di Giannantonio] did an amazing race and we were up there in qualifying, also,” said Morbidelli.

“The race itself was really good, we were solid. I had a good start, I was lucky to not get caught in the accident in the beginning, and then I could express quite a decent pace.

“In the end of the race, I was feeling good, I had a really great feeling – so, positive. It’s just a great day for the team.”

Morbidelli added that he is optimistic about his chances in Sunday’s grand prix.

“We have a lot of confidence after today,” he said.

“We have to do it all over again tomorrow, have a good start, don’t mess around, and be solid during the whole 26 laps.”