Franco Morbidelli: Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium “tastes really good”

Franco Morbidelli took third place in the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint.

Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Franco Morbidelli says his podium in the MotoGP Sprint at Balaton Park “tastes really good” after his injuries in the Sachsenring.

Morbidelli was forced to miss the German Grand Prix after crashing in the wet MotoGP Sprint on Saturday and sustaining an elbow injury, and was ruled out of the Czech Grand Prix a week later as well.

He returned in Austria last week but was not in the top-10 in either race.

The Balaton podium, then, marked a substantial turnaround in fortunes for the Italian.

“This tastes really good,” Franco Morbidelli told MotoGP.com after his Sprint podium in Hungary.

“It’s great for me, it’s great for the team to have such a good performance right after the injury. We’re all happy.”

The Italian added that the second place of his teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, combined with his own result made for a “great day” for the VR46 Racing Team in general.

“It was a great day for us, for the team, in general – also Diggia [Fabio Di Giannantonio] did an amazing race and we were up there in qualifying, also,” said Morbidelli.

“The race itself was really good, we were solid. I had a good start, I was lucky to not get caught in the accident in the beginning, and then I could express quite a decent pace.

“In the end of the race, I was feeling good, I had a really great feeling – so, positive. It’s just a great day for the team.”

Morbidelli added that he is optimistic about his chances in Sunday’s grand prix.

“We have a lot of confidence after today,” he said.

“We have to do it all over again tomorrow, have a good start, don’t mess around, and be solid during the whole 26 laps.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar Results
Alex Palou takes pole and ruins David Malukas' day - 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250 qualifying results
18m ago
David Malukas had his day ruined by Alex Palou who took pole.
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia 13th: “Difficult day, difficult moment"
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta rages at Fabio Quartararo after Hungary MotoGP sprint chaos
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez laments “not our best day” at Hungarian MotoGP: “Too many mistakes”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

More News

IndyCar Results
"The team is ready to rock": Josef Newgarden tops Indycar Practice One in Milwaukee
3h ago
Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap time in Practice One at Milwaukee.
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini punished for Hungarian Sprint clash, despite ride-height claim
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli: Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium “tastes really good”
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Prospect who was 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri “deserves a place in F1”
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio hints at major changes before Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium
3h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.