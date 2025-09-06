Why Yamaha keeping Jack Miller is important for MotoGP rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu

Miller was chosen to stay with Pramac for 2026

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2025
© Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team boss Gino Borsoi expects Toprak Raazgatlioglu “to be in a good position” by mid-season 2026 and is relying on Jack Miller for this.

After months of deliberation, Yamaha confirmed prior to the Catalan Grand Prix that it would retain Jack Miller instead of Miguel Oliveira for the 2026 season.

Next year is shaping up to be a huge one for Yamaha, with the expected switch to its V4 engine as well as the debut of double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Miller has vast experience of the V4 from his days at Honda, Ducati and KTM, but Borsoi sees him also having a huge role to play in helping Razgatlioglu get up to speed.

“He has experience,” he told the MotoGP world feed on Friday at Barcelona.

“He knows how Ducati works, how KTM works, both bikes with V engines.

“And also he needs to help Toprak be fit in a really short time because we have to also have another challenge on the other side of the garage where Toprak needs to understand tyres, needs to understand our work, differences compared to other bikes.

“So, a rider with the experience of Jack can help this guy to grow in a really short time and be ready as soon as possible.

“I’m expecting Toprak to be in a good position from the middle of the season.”

Ditching Miguel Oliveira “a really tough and difficult decision”

Oliveira did sign a two-year contract when he joined Pramac, though revealed earlier this week that the second season was linked to a performance clause.

He says he was “surprised” about the decision of Pramac to go with Miller over him, as he felt he hadn’t been able to fairly try and fulfil that clause due to injury and bike performance.

“Honestly, speaking, as you can imagine it was a really tough and difficult decision from our side,” Borsoi said.

“For that reason, it took a lot of time. They have a great value, both of them.

“They are fast and they have a lot of experience of different factories, different bikes.

“Both of them rode with the V4 engine in the past. Both of them more or less have the same value. But at the end of the day, you have to take a decision.

“We decided to go with Miller and we’re happy for that. I’m sad for Miguel because he’s a great guy, a good rider, and he has a lot of experience and is a good rider who could help us to improve the performance of the bike.

“But on the other side we have Jack with more speed and is in a bit of a better situation in terms of the championship.

“So, it was difficult and tough.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

