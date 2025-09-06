2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'39.119s
|5/12
|352k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.022s
|4/14
|351k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.118s
|10/14
|346k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.170s
|9/11
|351k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.174s
|9/13
|355k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.188s
|10/13
|350k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.210s
|10/12
|354k
|8
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.221s
|6/14
|355k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.267s
|5/16
|353k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.322s
|4/14
|353k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.335s
|6/15
|352k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.362s
|9/12
|347k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.383s
|11/14
|352k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.462s
|4/13
|354k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.554s
|4/13
|350k
|16
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.583s
|11/13
|352k
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.622s
|10/11
|353k
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.634s
|5/10
|346k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.697s
|5/15
|354k
|20
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.729s
|5/14
|352k
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.752s
|10/13
|350k
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.119s
|5/9
|342k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.217s
|3/9
|351k
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.243s
|8/10
|347k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Joan Mir turns heads by putting Honda fastest during final practice for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.
The HRC rider, 13th on Friday, finished 0.022s ahead of Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, with Fabio Quartararo third for Yamaha.
Maverick Vinales made it four manufacturers in the top four, with fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta in fifth.
World championship leader Marc Marquez was only eighth fastest for Ducati Lenovo, but the ultra-close times meant he was only 0.221s from Mir.
After focusing on the medium rear on Friday afternoon, when Alex had the edge over Marc, the Marquez brothers explored their pace on a soft rear (combined with an old front medium) this morning.
Most other riders also started FP2 on the soft - including the KTM riders, who had already concentrated on that tyre on Friday - with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi the exception by starting on a new medium.
Miguel Oliveira suffered an early technical issue with his Pramac Yamaha, costing him track time.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Mir, Quartararo, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, will now begin.
Bagnaia, shocked to be left just 21st and “between two test riders” on Friday, was 17th in final practice.
Tech3’s Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.
LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.
Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.
Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.