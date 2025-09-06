2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'39.119s5/12352k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.022s4/14351k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.118s10/14346k
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.170s9/11351k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.174s9/13355k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.188s10/13350k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.210s10/12354k
8Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.221s6/14355k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.267s5/16353k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.322s4/14353k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.335s6/15352k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.362s9/12347k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.383s11/14352k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.462s4/13354k
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.554s4/13350k
16Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.583s11/13352k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.622s10/11353k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.634s5/10346k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.697s5/15354k
20Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.729s5/14352k
21Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.752s10/13350k
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.119s5/9342k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.217s3/9351k
24Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.243s8/10347k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Joan Mir turns heads by putting Honda fastest during final practice for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The HRC rider, 13th on Friday, finished 0.022s ahead of Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, with Fabio Quartararo third for Yamaha.

Maverick Vinales made it four manufacturers in the top four, with fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta in fifth.

World championship leader Marc Marquez was only eighth fastest for Ducati Lenovo, but the ultra-close times meant he was only 0.221s from Mir.

After focusing on the medium rear on Friday afternoon, when Alex had the edge over Marc, the Marquez brothers explored their pace on a soft rear (combined with an old front medium) this morning.

Most other riders also started FP2 on the soft - including the KTM riders, who had already concentrated on that tyre on Friday - with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi the exception by starting on a new medium.

Miguel Oliveira suffered an early technical issue with his Pramac Yamaha, costing him track time.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Mir, Quartararo, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, will now begin.

Bagnaia, shocked to be left just 21st and “between two test riders” on Friday, was 17th in final practice.

Tech3’s Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

