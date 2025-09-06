2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'39.119s 5/12 352k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.022s 4/14 351k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.118s 10/14 346k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.170s 9/11 351k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.174s 9/13 355k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.188s 10/13 350k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.210s 10/12 354k 8 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.221s 6/14 355k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.267s 5/16 353k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.322s 4/14 353k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.335s 6/15 352k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.362s 9/12 347k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.383s 11/14 352k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.462s 4/13 354k 15 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.554s 4/13 350k 16 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.583s 11/13 352k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.622s 10/11 353k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.634s 5/10 346k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.697s 5/15 354k 20 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.729s 5/14 352k 21 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.752s 10/13 350k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.119s 5/9 342k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.217s 3/9 351k 24 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.243s 8/10 347k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Joan Mir turns heads by putting Honda fastest during final practice for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The HRC rider, 13th on Friday, finished 0.022s ahead of Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, with Fabio Quartararo third for Yamaha.

Maverick Vinales made it four manufacturers in the top four, with fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta in fifth.

World championship leader Marc Marquez was only eighth fastest for Ducati Lenovo, but the ultra-close times meant he was only 0.221s from Mir.

After focusing on the medium rear on Friday afternoon, when Alex had the edge over Marc, the Marquez brothers explored their pace on a soft rear (combined with an old front medium) this morning.

Most other riders also started FP2 on the soft - including the KTM riders, who had already concentrated on that tyre on Friday - with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi the exception by starting on a new medium.

Miguel Oliveira suffered an early technical issue with his Pramac Yamaha, costing him track time.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Mir, Quartararo, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, will now begin.

Bagnaia, shocked to be left just 21st and “between two test riders” on Friday, was 17th in final practice.

Tech3’s Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.