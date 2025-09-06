2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1'37.536s
|6/8
|347k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.267s
|6/7
|350k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.409s
|6/8
|356k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.474s
|7/8
|351k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.483s
|7/8
|354k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.498s
|6/7
|355k
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.619s
|2/7
|356k
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.630s
|7/8
|353k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.651s
|6/8
|353k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.791s
|7/8
|355k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.797s
|6/8
|354k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.825s
|7/8
|348k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|1'38.049s
|7/9
|347k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'38.105s
|6/8
|354k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|1'38.206s
|6/8
|348k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'38.210s
|6/8
|347k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'38.214s
|7/8
|352k
|18
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'38.405s
|6/8
|352k
|19
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'38.446s
|6/8
|351k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'38.526s
|6/8
|346k
|21
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'38.530s
|8/8
|351k
|22
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'38.531s
|5/7
|353k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'38.658s
|5/7
|352k
|24
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'39.377s
|6/8
|348k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
Alex Marquez soars to pole position for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.
The Gresini Ducati rider smashed the lap record to comfortably hold off Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and claim his first pole since 2023.
Meanwhile, brother and title leader Marc Marquez will start from third as he seeks to extend his win streak to 15 this afternoon.
Just sixth at the midway stage, Marc looked agitated as he gave feedback to his crew before looking for a tow on his final run.
Alex was Marc’s target, but the Gresini rider had bigger issues in the form of Acosta, who snatched pole position away.
A double Marquez response came with Alex blasting 0.378s ahead of Acosta, with Marc rising to second place. Worse was to follow for Acosta when he lost his best time due to track limits.
Quartararo then split the Marquez brothers, while Marc made a big save on his final lap, ending any hopes of improvement.
Quartararo had broken the lap record with a 1m 37s to lead Qualifying 1, being joined by Fabio di Giannantonio in moving to Q2.
Meanwhile, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi could barely watch as Francesco Bagnaia was left 21st on the grid.
The 12-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.
LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.
Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.
Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.