Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)1'37.536s6/8347k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.267s6/7350k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.409s6/8356k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.474s7/8351k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.483s7/8354k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.498s6/7355k
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.619s2/7356k
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.630s7/8353k
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.651s6/8353k
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.791s7/8355k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.797s6/8354k
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.825s7/8348k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*1'38.049s7/9347k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.105s6/8354k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'38.206s6/8348k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.210s6/8347k
17Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'38.214s7/8352k
18Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'38.405s6/8352k
19Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'38.446s6/8351k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.526s6/8346k
21Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'38.530s8/8351k
22Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'38.531s5/7353k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'38.658s5/7352k
24Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'39.377s6/8348k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Alex Marquez soars to pole position for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The Gresini Ducati rider smashed the lap record to comfortably hold off Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and claim his first pole since 2023.

Meanwhile, brother and title leader Marc Marquez will start from third as he seeks to extend his win streak to 15 this afternoon.

Just sixth at the midway stage, Marc looked agitated as he gave feedback to his crew before looking for a tow on his final run.

Alex was Marc’s target, but the Gresini rider had bigger issues in the form of Acosta, who snatched pole position away.

A double Marquez response came with Alex blasting 0.378s ahead of Acosta, with Marc rising to second place. Worse was to follow for Acosta when he lost his best time due to track limits.

Quartararo then split the Marquez brothers, while Marc made a big save on his final lap, ending any hopes of improvement.

Quartararo had broken the lap record with a 1m 37s to lead Qualifying 1, being joined by Fabio di Giannantonio in moving to Q2.

Meanwhile, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi could barely watch as Francesco Bagnaia was left 21st on the grid.

The 12-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.

