2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1'37.536s 6/8 347k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.267s 6/7 350k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.409s 6/8 356k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.474s 7/8 351k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.483s 7/8 354k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.498s 6/7 355k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.619s 2/7 356k 8 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.630s 7/8 353k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.651s 6/8 353k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.791s 7/8 355k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.797s 6/8 354k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.825s 7/8 348k Qualifying 1: 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 1'38.049s 7/9 347k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'38.105s 6/8 354k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'38.206s 6/8 348k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'38.210s 6/8 347k 17 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'38.214s 7/8 352k 18 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'38.405s 6/8 352k 19 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'38.446s 6/8 351k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'38.526s 6/8 346k 21 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'38.530s 8/8 351k 22 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'38.531s 5/7 353k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'38.658s 5/7 352k 24 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'39.377s 6/8 348k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

Alex Marquez soars to pole position for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

The Gresini Ducati rider smashed the lap record to comfortably hold off Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and claim his first pole since 2023.

Meanwhile, brother and title leader Marc Marquez will start from third as he seeks to extend his win streak to 15 this afternoon.

Just sixth at the midway stage, Marc looked agitated as he gave feedback to his crew before looking for a tow on his final run.

Alex was Marc’s target, but the Gresini rider had bigger issues in the form of Acosta, who snatched pole position away.

A double Marquez response came with Alex blasting 0.378s ahead of Acosta, with Marc rising to second place. Worse was to follow for Acosta when he lost his best time due to track limits.

Quartararo then split the Marquez brothers, while Marc made a big save on his final lap, ending any hopes of improvement.

Quartararo had broken the lap record with a 1m 37s to lead Qualifying 1, being joined by Fabio di Giannantonio in moving to Q2.

Meanwhile, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi could barely watch as Francesco Bagnaia was left 21st on the grid.

The 12-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.

