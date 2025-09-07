Franco Morbidelli handed Misano MotoGP practice penalty after 'irresponsible behaviour'

Franco Morbidelli will serve a practice penalty at his home Misano round for “irresponsible behaviour” at Sunday’s Catalan MotoGP. The Italian started the race with a long lap penalty to serve for colliding with Jorge Martin in the Sprint. Further contact early in the grand prix with Martin's Aprilia team-mate and fellow VR46 Academy member Marco Bezzecchi then left Bezzecchi on the ground. Morbidelli's team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio also fell, while avoiding Bezzecchi. That was judged a racing incident, but Morbidelli later crashed on his own and has now been given a post-race penalty for “disobeying direct instructions” from marshals in the aftermath of the accident. Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The official statement from the FIM MotoGP Stewards read:

“On 7th September 2025 at 14:37:22 during the Race of the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia, after a crash at Turn 10, you were found to have behaved in an irresponsible manner, disobeying direct instructions from marshals, causing potential danger to yourself and others.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, disrupting the session, and is considered irresponsible riding.”

Morbidelli’s sanction is suspension from the first 10 minutes of Free Practice 1 on Friday morning, plus a €2000 fine.