The Alex Marquez mental strength that came from MotoGP training “suffering”

Marc Marquez says his younger brother Alex Marquez is “super strong on the mental side” because the pair always trained together and the latter “suffered more” to do so.

Alex Marquez is in the midst of his best season ever in MotoGP, with the Gresini rider second in the standings having scored two grand prix victories this year.

The latest came last weekend at the Catalan Grand Prix, where he brushed off a crash from the lead in the sprint to absorb massive pressure from Marc Marquez and end the championship leader’s streak of seven successive 37-point events.

While it’s a win that will do little to change the course of the 2025 title, as Marc Marquez holds a 182-point lead, Alex Marquez’s triumph did at least ensure the championship could not be decided at the upcoming San Marino Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race, Marc Marquez noted that his younger brother is mentally a stronger rider because of the years of “suffering” he put himself through training with the six-time MotoGP world champion.

“For him, he’s super strong on mental side because he was training all his life with me and I was three years older,” the factory Ducati rider said.

“I was always faster than him. So, it’s true that when you arrive around 20, 23, then everything is more equal.

“He was suffering more than me in cycling, he was suffering more than me in the gym because he was doing the same physical training as me with a younger age.

“So, now we have a super good relationship, tighter than ever because I want the best for him, he wants the best for me, and it’s amazing that with seven races to go we are first and second in the championship.

“It’s something that has never happened before and it will be difficult to repeat in the future.”

With Pecco Bagnaia struggling at Barcelona, Alex Marquez’s victory his strengthened his position in second in the standings.

Ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix, Alex Marquez is now 68 points clear in runner-up spot.