Guenther Steiner calms MotoGP fans fears over Liberty: ‘It won’t copy/paste from F1’

New Tech3 owner Guenther Steiner doesn’t think Liberty will copy F1 in MotoGP

Guenther Steiner, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Guenther Steiner, who will become CEO of Tech3, doesn’t believe Liberty Media will “copy/paste” from Formula 1 as new owner of MotoGP.

The ex-Haas F1 team boss was announced last week as leading a consortium in a €20 million takeover of Herve Poncharal’s Tech3 squad.

Steiner will become CEO of the outfit, while Richard Coleman will take over as team principal from next year as Poncharal moves into a consultancy role.

This takeover comes just a few months after Liberty Media’s €4.2 billion purchase of MotoGP was given EU approval, and is seen as the first major influence of the company that also owns F1.

Having been team boss at Haas when Liberty took over ownership of F1, Steiner has see how the US media company grew the championship - with the Italian a focal point in hit behind-the-scenes documentary Drive to Survive.

Asked during the Catalan Grand Prix when he thinks Liberty should copy from F1 to implement in MotoGP, and what it should avoid, he said: “What we should not adapt from Formula 1, I will not go into specifics because every spot has got its own story to tell or its own way to go.

“And I don’t think, because a lot of people are now maybe thinking that because Liberty took over it will copy/paste Formula 1: I don’t think they will do that, because Dorna is still running this place and they know what is important to MotoGP.

“They don’t need to go and copy someone else because they can write their own story.

“There are enough ingredients here to make your own story and enough people here to make your own story.

“You don’t have to go out there and says ‘let’s do it how they do there’. You always have to look at what other sports are doing, but not only Formula 1.

“There are other sports you can learn from. I learned a lot from entertainment in sport in America from the stick and ball sports, how to bring the fans closer.

“You have to look at everywhere. But it’s not like you can go ‘let’s take this from Formula 1 and do it here’ because there’s no need for that.

“MotoGP can do its own thing and be very successful. It is already successful.”

Steiner reveals “biggest surprise” of joining MotoGP paddock

Steiner says the most surprising thing he has found since engaging in the takeover deal with Tech3 has been how welcoming the MotoGP paddock has been, especially compared to F1.

“The biggest surprise was we were welcomed here,” he added.

“In Formula 1, obviously Formula 1 is more pressure. There is pressure here as well, but it’s more the sporting pressure.

“In Formula 1 there are a lot of politics.

“And how we were welcomed [in MotoGP] I was surprised because I’m an outsider and I was welcomed here, which is very strange because I’m not welcomed everywhere.”

In this article

Guenther Steiner calms MotoGP fans fears over Liberty: ‘It won’t copy/past from F1’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3 News
Marc Marquez protege’s Moto3 future and new team-mate announced
3m ago
2026 Aspar Moto2 and Moto3 line-up
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone hints at McLaren bias in F1 title race after team orders
29m ago
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
This remarkable Williams stat shows their incredible progress under James Vowles
1h ago
Williams boss James Vowles
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea hints at “missing facts” in Barni World Superbike links
1h ago
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, 2025
MotoGP News
Jack Miller jokes of “inferior feeling” as Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes, France

More News

F1 News
Martin Brundle defends McLaren drivers after Italian GP team orders: “Don't judge them”
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli “paying the price” for Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton comparisons
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Guenther Steiner calms MotoGP fans fears over Liberty: ‘It won’t copy/paste from F1’
3h ago
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff praises Max Verstappen for ‘making everyone look silly’ at Italian GP
3h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
The Alex Marquez mental strength that came from MotoGP training “suffering”
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP