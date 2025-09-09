Jack Miller jokes of “inferior feeling” as Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes, France
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller says having Toprak Razgatlioglu as his Pramac MotoGP team-mate will bring “positive energy” to the squad, but jokes of an “inferior feeling” going up against him.

Yamaha pulled off one of the big shocks of the 2026 rider market negotiations when it snared double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to join Pramac.

Ahead of last weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix, Pramac also finally confirmed that Jack Miller will remain with the team to partner Razgatlioglu for his rookie season.

Looking ahead to teaming up with the Turkish superstar, Miller joked that he is feeling “inferior” due to Razgatlioglu’s ability to do better ‘stoppies’ than him.

“It’s unreal to share a box with Toprak,” he told MotoGP’s Gear Up show last week.

“He’s a legend already and it’s awesome to see what he’s going to do over here in MotoGP.

“I’ve said it a couple of time, but it’s the first time I’ll be sharing the box with someone who can do a better ‘stoppie’ than me.

“So, I’ve got an inferior feeling in the box already! But, no, it will be awesome. Some good positive energy from the both of us for the project, which is what it needs.”

Miller added that Razgatlioglu is “one of the most genuine” people he’s met and believes he will be “a nice addition” to the grid.

“I will say, he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met,” he said.

“Whenever he has popped by the MotoGP paddock he’s always gone out his way to say ‘g’day’ and stuff like that.

“And I appreciate that. He’s a genuine bloke.

“Anyone in our paddock that’s worked with him in Superbikes has nothing but good things to say about him.

“So, I think he will be a nice addition to the MotoGP grid.”

Razgatlioglu currently leads the World Superbike standings in 2025 by 39 points after scoring a treble of wins last weekend in France.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

