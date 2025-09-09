Ducati: Alex Marquez “worthy” of ending Marc Marquez’s MotoGP win run

Gigi Dall’Igna reflects on the Catalan Grand Prix

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan Grand Prix
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has labelled Alex Marquez “worthy” of ending Marc Marquez’s recent victory run at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

From the Aragon Grand Prix at the beginning of June to the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of August, no one other than Marc Marquez won a race.

HIs run of seven successive 37-point weekends looked set to continue at Barcelona when he inherited sprint victory after Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead.

But on Sunday, the Gresini rider bounced back and absorbed huge pressure from the championship leader to score his second grand prix victory of the campaign.

The defeat for Marc Marquez ends a 15-win streak and delays his first title match point until at least the Japanese Grand Prix now.

Dall’Igna says Alex Marquez rode “like a champion” in the Catalan Grand Prix as he heaped praise on the 29-year-old in his post-race debrief.

“Thus ended, in the most gratifying way, the incredible series of seven consecutive sprint/MotoGP one-twos of an immense Marc Marquez, who scored a precious second place in the world championship contest,” he wrote.

“A streak interrupted by a really worthy fighter, an Alex Marquez who would have also deserved to win Saturday's race in his best weekend since being in the top class: pole, GP and fastest lap are his spoils with the high of a grand prix controlled and managed like a true champion in what was his first significant victory in his direct challenge to brother Marc.”

The Catalan Grand Prix was also the weekend in which Ducati won the constructors’ championship for a sixth consecutive time.

On this, Dall’Igna added: “The Barcelona weekend delivered two important outcomes.

“With Marc's victory in Saturday's sprint race we clinched the constructors’ title again, a recognition we’ve always cherished and which well portrays the work of Ducati’s great team, extended to the squads and riders who represent them.

“This carries an awareness of our path and depicts what is in fact an outstanding achievement - six consecutive triumphs, never taken for granted - unimaginable until a few years ago.

“There are no words, just a huge heartfelt thank you to everyone.

“What's more, we already have the certainty of winning the riders' championship world title as well, since only one of our own boys can secure it.”

Ducati: Alex Marquez “worthy” of ending Marc Marquez’s MotoGP win run
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

