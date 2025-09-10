Jorge Martin on Miguel Oliveira-Aprilia rumours: “Two test riders could be good”

Jorge Martin says “two test riders could be good” as Miguel Oliveira considers a potential Aprilia MotoGP role for 2026.

Miguel Oliveira, Jorge Martin
Miguel Oliveira, Jorge Martin

Having lost his Pramac Yamaha ride for 2026, Miguel Oliveira appears is at a crossroads in his career.

With no other full-time MotoGP seats available, the five-time race winner is weighing up factory BMW and Yamaha options in the WorldSBK paddock.

But Oliveira could yet continue in MotoGP, albeit in a test and wild-card role at Aprilia, the manufacturer he worked with for two seasons as an RNF/Trackhouse rider.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin would welcome the move, calling Oliveira a “really good option” as an additional test rider alongside Lorenzo Savadori, as MotoGP gears up for new 850cc machines in 2027.

“I don't know if [the Oliveira-Aprilia rumours] are true, but I think having two test riders could be good,” Martin said.

The Spaniard compared the current situation of Savadori developing the RS-GP alone to Marco Bezzecchi’s situation at the factory team when Martin was sidelined for several months due to injuries.

“Marco was doing all the job, but he was alone. When I arrived, we could compare the data and compare the opinions, so I guess in the test team it's the same,” Martin said.

“They [two test riders] can both test and try to improve the bike together. Hopefully Aprilia can take another test rider, a competitive one.

“Lorenzo is doing an amazing job, I have to say, but I think Miguel is still racing and still active, and he rode also different bikes.

“So I think it's a really good option to get him.”

While Ducati (Michele Pirro) also relies almost exclusively on one development rider, KTM, Yamaha and Honda each have multiple factory test riders.

Somkiat Chantra, also set to be left without a MotoGP seat for 2026, is tipped to join Jake Dixon in an all-new Honda WorldSBK line-up.

Jorge Martin on Miguel Oliveira-Aprilia MotoGP rumours: “Two test riders could be good”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “I’ll wait until Misano, see what I can do”
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen "great fit" for Ferrari after winning over Tifosi at Italian Grand Prix
5h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 rookie who continues to star has interest from ‘all the top teams’
6h ago
Bortoleto is starring in his first F1 season
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Misano “more suited to my style”, “dedicated to Ducati fans”
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Rival F1 team principal hails Lewis Hamilton as “source of inspiration for me”
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton and James Vowles

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli warned "silly little errors" could cost him his F1 future
7h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Special feeling” for Misano MotoGP
7h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren to investigate "technical reasons" behind pace deficit to Red Bull at Italian GP
8h ago
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen set for endurance series debut - if he passes key exam
8h ago
Max Verstappen set to race this weekend - but not in F1
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid F1 struggles
9h ago
Yuki Tsunoda