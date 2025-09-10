Having lost his Pramac Yamaha ride for 2026, Miguel Oliveira appears is at a crossroads in his career.

With no other full-time MotoGP seats available, the five-time race winner is weighing up factory BMW and Yamaha options in the WorldSBK paddock.

But Oliveira could yet continue in MotoGP, albeit in a test and wild-card role at Aprilia, the manufacturer he worked with for two seasons as an RNF/Trackhouse rider.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin would welcome the move, calling Oliveira a “really good option” as an additional test rider alongside Lorenzo Savadori, as MotoGP gears up for new 850cc machines in 2027.

“I don't know if [the Oliveira-Aprilia rumours] are true, but I think having two test riders could be good,” Martin said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard compared the current situation of Savadori developing the RS-GP alone to Marco Bezzecchi’s situation at the factory team when Martin was sidelined for several months due to injuries.

“Marco was doing all the job, but he was alone. When I arrived, we could compare the data and compare the opinions, so I guess in the test team it's the same,” Martin said.

“They [two test riders] can both test and try to improve the bike together. Hopefully Aprilia can take another test rider, a competitive one.

“Lorenzo is doing an amazing job, I have to say, but I think Miguel is still racing and still active, and he rode also different bikes.

“So I think it's a really good option to get him.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While Ducati (Michele Pirro) also relies almost exclusively on one development rider, KTM, Yamaha and Honda each have multiple factory test riders.

Somkiat Chantra, also set to be left without a MotoGP seat for 2026, is tipped to join Jake Dixon in an all-new Honda WorldSBK line-up.