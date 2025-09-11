Marc Marquez unwilling to let intensity drop as 7th MotoGP title nears

Marc Marquez is nearing a first opportunity to win his seventh MotoGP world title, but the Spanish rider is certain that he needs to keep the same mentality for the remainder of the year.

Marquez was beaten for the first time since the British Grand Prix at Silverstone at the previous round of the MotoGP World Championship in Catalunya where he finished second to Alex Marquez.

Gresini Racing’s #73 is Marc Marquez’s closest title rival still, despite a mid-season drop in form after fracturing his hand in Assen, but is still 182 points adrift of the Ducati Lenovo Team rider after his second win of the season in Barcelona.

Marquez can’t clinch his ninth world title this weekend in Misano at the San Marino Grand Prix, but can head to the next round in Japan with a mathematical chance despite five rounds remaining after that.

Even though the title is almost won for Marquez, he is determined to not let his intensity drop with such a margin.

“Mindset is try to keep the same mentality,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

“Even if there remain seven races to go, I want to keep the same mentality because there are still a lot of races to finish the season.

“It’s true that maybe we can close the championship earlier, maybe, but we will try to keep the same mentality because when 2025 finishes 2026 starts already the next day.”

Marquez arrives in Misano after his first loss in over three months at Barcelona but he says he was “happy” about the weekend anyway.

“Of course I was happy about the Catalan GP, especially because in the end it was a difficult circuit for me but we were the rider that scored more points on the weekend,” Marquez said.

“It’s true that there was one rider faster than us, that was Alex [Marquez] in Sprint and main race, but I was close to him, during the weekend I was closer and closer – this makes me happy, and, in the end, we celebrated in a good way on Sunday because it was a special day for our family.

“Apart from that, now we are already in Misano, a circuit that, normally, I’m riding a bit better or suits a bit better to my riding style than Catalunya.”

Misano has seen Marquez take victory five times before, the two most recent wins coming in 2024 and in 2021.

“With Honda [in 2021] was a super-special victory because it was already after the injury, and here with Gresini [in 2024] it was a very emotional victory for the team,” Marquez said.

“We will try again this year to fight for it.”

