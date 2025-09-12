“Happy, confident” Francesco Bagnaia hails “incredible” Misano grip

Misano grip transforms Francesco Bagnaia's fortunes, "decided not to change anything”.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

Languishing 14th and then 21st at the start of the last two MotoGPs, Francesco Bagnaia kicked off his home Misano weekend with a competitive fourth on the Friday practice timesheets at Misano.

After back-to-back weekends disrupted by major set-up changes - a radical setting at Balaton Park, then returning to a standard set-up at Barcelona - Bagnaia “decided not to change anything on the bike today”.

So what made the difference?

“Grip,” said Bagnaia. “The fact that I can brake super hard, the rear is helping me to stop. And when I enter the corner, I don't feel that the rear is shaking or making movement.

“So for me, more stability and more support from the rear is fundamental, and I'm super happy with it.”

He added: “The grip here is fantastic. I think whoever made this asphalt needs to do a masterclass to all the others!

“This asphalt is from 2020 and it's incredible how the grip is. I was able to feel more things about my bike, so super good.

“I just decided not to change anything on the bike today, because every time we are always changing many things, and things are always the same.

“So we decided to not touch anything, just make laps.

“For the afternoon we just changed the front tyre, put the medium and did little details during the session and it was better in corner entry.”

Bagnaia - seeking to end a four-round podium drought that has even garnered sympathy from title-leading Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez - also continued using the ‘shorter’ Ohlins front fork.

“I already used it in Barcelona and I think to stop the bike and corner entry, less transfer is better for me,” he said.

Although Bagnaia didn’t put quite as many laps on the medium rear as the likes of Practice leader Marquez and Barcelona winner Alex Marquez, the Italian joined them in the low 1m 31s.

“I'm quite happy, confident with the pace today,” he said.

“The time attack also went quite well apart from the corner 10 when I was wide on the fast lap. But overall, a good day.”

“Happy, confident” Francesco Bagnaia hails “incredible” Misano grip
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

“Happy, confident” Francesco Bagnaia hails “incredible” Misano grip
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Happy, confident” Francesco Bagnaia hails “incredible” Misano grip
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “superb”, San Marino MotoGP tow unplanned - Jorge Martin
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi makes “important” improvement over 2024 at San Marino MotoGP
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “reset” results in Practice P1: “Italian riders” in good shape
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Fernandez “super fast” on Yamaha V4, but Turn 11…
4h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

BSB News
BSB riders offer verdict on four-race Donington format
4h ago
Rory Skinner, Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo warns: “I don't expect a big comeback”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira “looking into different options” for 2026: “Racing is my priority”
4h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton gives take on Cadillac signing his ‘best’ F1 teammate
5h ago
Hamilton and Bottas last season
MotoGP News
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops crash-strewn Misano Practice
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.