Marc Marquez strikes back in Misano warm-up: “I’m enjoying”

Marc Marquez bounces back from Sprint crash to set the fastest lap time in Sunday's warm-up at Misano.

After crashing from the Sprint lead, Marc Marquez struck back by leading morning warm-up for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The Ducati Lenovo rider finished the ten-minute session just 0.038s ahead of Aprilia’s home Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi - the rider Marquez had just overtaken when he crashed on Saturday.

“With 173 point [lead] I’m enjoying," Marc Marquez said after warm-up. 

"Yesterday I took more risk than usual, but the situation was under control until Turn 15. 

"But I’m enjoying. When you get that [points] advantage, you can relax.”

Marc will have his first title chance next time in Japan. And with Francesco Bagnaia now 250 points behind, only a "Marquez" can mathematically win the title; either Marc or Alex.

Alex Marquez, runner-up in the Sprint, completed a top three in warm-up covered by just 0.074s, suggesting the early Sprint leaders could again be the podium favourites this afternoon.

Michelin expects most riders to opt for the medium rear tyre in the grand prix, after the rear soft in the Sprint. Medium rears were duly used by all riders in warm-up, except rookies Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra.

Fabio Quartararo, who crashed from fourth after a ‘strange’ feeling from his soft rear on Saturday, was back in fourth this morning. Although 0.218s behind Marc Marquez’s best lap, the Yamaha rider got faster on each of his 7 laps in warm-up.

The Frenchman wasn’t the only M1 rider on form with Pramac riders Miguel Oliveira (also faster on every lap) and Jack Miller in fifth and seventh.

Between them was the top Honda of Luca Marini. HRC team-mate Joan Mir, who missed qualifying and the Sprint due to neck pain from his Friday fall, was a painful tenth in warm-up.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez’s struggling factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia separated the Honda riders this morning.

The 27-lap San Marino Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

