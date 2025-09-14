Jorge Martin looking for Aprilia MotoGP bike “that works for me”

Jorge Martin thinks a top-six finish could’ve been possible in the San Marino MotoGP without his sighting lap problem.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin has implied that Marco Bezzecchi’s setting on the Aprilia MotoGP bike does not work for him, saying they have “different bikes”.

Bezzecchi finished second in the San Marino MotoGP to Marc Marquez after taking pole position and winning the Sprint on Saturday.

Martin, on the other hand, was 11th in qualifying, eighth in the Sprint, and then 13th in the race after serving two long lap penalties incurred for starting the warm-up lap from pit lane following a technical problem on the sighting lap.

“We need to understand what happened,” Jorge Martin told MotoGP.com of his sighting lap problem.

“Luckily, now, I don’t have anything to lose, so it’s not that important.”

The Spanish rider felt a top-five could’ve been possible without the compromised start to his race, but added that he is still working out how to configure the RS-GP to work for him.

“Anyway, it was a good opportunity to make a good top-six, top-five – that was my target,” he said.

“But we couldn’t. 

“Anyway, every day I feel a bit better with the bike. Today was a good day, a good opportunity to understand where to improve because I saw, riding on my own for a lot of laps, where I need to improve. 

“Comparing to Marco [Bezzecchi], we have different bikes. For sure, his bike is working for him, I need to make a bike that works for me. We are on that way.”

Monday will see MotoGP’s final in-season test of 2025, but Martin’s first official test of the year, excepting the Sepang test that he managed only 13 laps in before crashing. 

“I’m really happy that tomorrow we have a test because it’s really important,” the Aprilia Racing rider said.

“It will be my first official test, let’s say, with the MotoGP in the season. This will help me to grow, to make a step forward.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

