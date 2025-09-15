Trackhouse provides injury update on Ai Ogura after Misano MotoGP crash

Ai Ogura has suffered multiple bruised bones after a crash at Misano

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse Racing has revealed MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura suffered multiple bruises to bones in his hand as well as soft tissue damage in his foot in a crash in the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Japanese rider fell from his Aprilia RS-GP on the third lap of 27 on Sunday at Misano and cancelled his media commitment post-race as a result.

Ai Ogura has also not taken part in any running so far on Monday in the post-race test.

Trackhouse has now revealed that he escaped serious injury in the Turn 12 crash but has suffered multiple bruises to bones and swelling.

As a result, he will return to Japan on Tuesday to begin recovery ahead of his home event in two weeks’ time.

The full statement from Trackhouse read: “Following Trackhouse MotoGP rider, No.79 Ai Ogura’s crash, on lap three. at the fast right Turn 12, in the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, 14 September, medical investigation after the crash and subsequently on Monday morning has revealed that he has suffered bone bruising at base of second, third and fourth finger bones in the right hand.

“All, including the little finger, are inflamed. Further, inflammation swelling around the wrist pivot joint are restricted movement and causing discomfort.

“An ultrasound examination has also detected widespread swelling in the soft tissues directly under the left foot heel bone.

“Following medical advice, Ai will not ride his Trackhouse Aprilia RS-GP25 in Monday’s official MotoGP Test, at Misano World Circuit and will depart, as scheduled for Japan, on Tuesday to begin preparations for his home race – the Grand Prix of Japan, at Motegi.”

Ogura has already faced injury problems in his rookie campaign, with the Japanese rider missing the British and Aragon Grands Prix due to knee damage from a crash.

Trackhouse provides injury update on Ai Ogura after Misano MotoGP crash
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 Misano MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES!
7m ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha test team, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Trackhouse provides injury update on Ai Ogura after Misano MotoGP crash
30m ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Aston Martin’s long-time F1 hopeful set for Formula E switch
31m ago
Felipe Drugovich
MotoGP Results
2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results (End of Session 1)
57m ago
Alex Marquez, Misano
F1 News
Cadillac boss reveals new team’s ‘first target’ ahead of F1 2026 debut
1h ago
Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon

More News

WSBK News
Jonathan Rea: “Success” makes WorldSBK retirement “easier”
1h ago
Joanthan Rea, 2018 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
How McLaren can clinch earliest ever F1 constructors’ title in Baku
1h ago
McLaren can win the constructors' F1 title as early as Baku
BSB News
Josh Brookes hoping to continue positive trend at Assen BSB: “We stumbled on something”
2h ago
Josh Brookes, 2025 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
How Max Verstappen’s long-awaited endurance racing debut went
2h ago
Max Verstappen