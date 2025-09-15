Trackhouse provides injury update on Ai Ogura after Misano MotoGP crash

Trackhouse Racing has revealed MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura suffered multiple bruises to bones in his hand as well as soft tissue damage in his foot in a crash in the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Japanese rider fell from his Aprilia RS-GP on the third lap of 27 on Sunday at Misano and cancelled his media commitment post-race as a result.

Ai Ogura has also not taken part in any running so far on Monday in the post-race test.

Trackhouse has now revealed that he escaped serious injury in the Turn 12 crash but has suffered multiple bruises to bones and swelling.

As a result, he will return to Japan on Tuesday to begin recovery ahead of his home event in two weeks’ time.

The full statement from Trackhouse read: “Following Trackhouse MotoGP rider, No.79 Ai Ogura’s crash, on lap three. at the fast right Turn 12, in the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, 14 September, medical investigation after the crash and subsequently on Monday morning has revealed that he has suffered bone bruising at base of second, third and fourth finger bones in the right hand.

“All, including the little finger, are inflamed. Further, inflammation swelling around the wrist pivot joint are restricted movement and causing discomfort.

“An ultrasound examination has also detected widespread swelling in the soft tissues directly under the left foot heel bone.

“Following medical advice, Ai will not ride his Trackhouse Aprilia RS-GP25 in Monday’s official MotoGP Test, at Misano World Circuit and will depart, as scheduled for Japan, on Tuesday to begin preparations for his home race – the Grand Prix of Japan, at Motegi.”

Ogura has already faced injury problems in his rookie campaign, with the Japanese rider missing the British and Aragon Grands Prix due to knee damage from a crash.

