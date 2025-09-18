Forget MotoGP wins, this is the best Marc Marquez performance you will see in 2025

Marc Marquez delivers “crazy good” acting performance in a new ad.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez has delivered perhaps his best performance of 2025 so far, and he didn’t go anywhere near a MotoGP bike to do it.

The Spanish rider has delivered almost innumerable exceptional performances throughout his MotoGP career, from winning the title in his rookie year to taking 10 consecutive wins in 2014, and winning after a drought of 1,043 days at Aragon in 2024.

But the performance he’s put in for the latest Shell (Ducati’s long-time lubricants sponsor in both MotoGP and World Superbike) perhaps tops the lot.

It’s an acting masterclass that makes Matthew McConaughey’s Interstellar performance look mediocre; that makes Larry the Cable Guy’s Mater in Cars seem low-effort; and which evokes more emotion than Hillary Swank in Million Dollar Baby.

Quite simply, the way Marc Marquez delivers the line “It’s crazy good oil”, when a guy walks into presumably a garage asking for an oil change, is perfect, flawless, an absolute consummate display of performative genius. 

I mean, Francesco Bagnaia is right there alongside Marquez, and you don’t even notice him. Not that that makes this Marquez performance unique in 2025, of course.

It seems strange to say of a guy about to win his ninth motorcycle world title and 100th grand prix, but maybe he’s been wasting his time since taking up motorcycles as a kid. Perhaps, instead, Marquez’s father, Julia, should’ve put Marc on a plane to California in the late-1990s and left brother Alex’s racing career to be supported solely by the siblings’ mother, Roser.

It is an alternative timeline that many MotoGP fans, and probably some MotoGP riders, would doubtless wish that they had lived.

As it is, we can only hope for Marquez to be drafted into future roles that allow him to further demonstrate his acting prowess. 

Forget MotoGP wins, this is the best Marc Marquez performance you will see in 2025
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio: “We made a bet, it worked” at Misano MotoGP test
1m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sells stunning 15-car collection after new passion emerges
14m ago
Hamilton has sold his car collection
BSB News
Kyle Ryde on overturning BSB points deficit: “I’ve just rode really well”
25m ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Charles Leclerc clarifies Ferrari commitment - would he leave for F1 title shot?
36m ago
Charles Leclerc
WSBK News
Axel Bassani thinks he “found something for the next races” at Jerez WorldSBK test
1h ago
Axel Bassani, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez (September) test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

More News

F1 News
How F1 rivals reacted to Max Verstappen’s extra-curricular racing activities
1h ago
Verstappen will be back in F1 action in Baku
F1 News
Max Verstappen: Red Bull freedom “very important” after endurance racing debut
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
‘I’ve found a couple of things’ - Lewis Hamilton teases Ferrari progress
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
KTM chain fix: “I railed the kerb disgustingly - it stayed on!”
2h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Misano MotoGP Test
F1 News
Lando Norris not shocked by backlash to McLaren team orders: ‘The world we live in’
2h ago
Lando Norris