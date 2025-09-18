Johann Zarco has already tried “new” 2026 Honda

Johann Zarco used Monday’s Misano MotoGP test to rebuild confidence after a third successive grand prix without points, sampling a range of Honda upgrades including a new engine, chassis and aero parts.

The Frenchman qualified just 19th at Misano before recovering to 11th in the Sprint. His Grand Prix hopes ended when he was caught up in Joan Mir’s accident on the opening lap, rejoining to finish a lap down in 16th and last.

Although only one place higher on the test timesheets, Zarco got to test ‘a new engine, frame and various components of the aerodynamic package’.

"Today’s test went better than I expected and gave me greater confidence,” Zarco said. “I could feel improvements on the bike and provide useful feedback.

“Testing the new Honda components was very interesting, and with these updates, we’re taking another step forward.

“We will try to have the best package as possible in Motegi to give us the chance to do a great result.

“But I really believe that with all the new things combined, if we understand it and can use the full potential of it, we will be fast.”

The “new” Honda

The chassis and aero developments are already in grand prix use with HRC team riders Mir and Luca Marini.

Zarco was expected to try the parts a week earlier, in the private Barcelona test, where Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo, Jack Miller and Alex Rins made their V4 debut.

However, in Misano, he revealed: “In Barcelona, I didn't ride on my bike. I tried a new bike.”

That appears to be a 2026 RCV prototype, with Zarco confirming the it “will arrive maybe for next year.”

Quizzed on the new machine during the San Marino weekend, the French Grand Prix winner said:

“It was quite interesting because it was performing quite well, and with any setup on it.

“I think they just took it from Aleix [Espargaro’s] box, brought it to my box, we changed the handlebars, and I went out on it.

“It seems to work; the base is quite good.”

Zarco’s new Honda contract, for 2026 and 2027, ‘guarantees him access to the same technical specifications as the official factory team, with updates and developments provided in parallel’.