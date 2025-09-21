How Jorge Martin is dealing with the ‘frustrations’ of his Aprilia MotoGP adaptation

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin admits he is sometimes “frustrated” at his ongoing adaptation to the Aprilia but is “enjoying the process” still.

The Spaniard’s title defence year couldn’t have gone much worse, as numerous injury battles kept him off his bike for much of the first half of the season.

He has so far completed just six grand prix weekends out of 22 on the factory Aprilia, with a best finish of fourth in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin’s biggest weakness remains qualifying, with his best time attack performance an 11th last time out at the San Marino Grand Prix.

He managed eighth in the sprint from there, while a technical issue prior to the grand prix left him with two long lap penalties under new rules and limited his progress to 13th in the race.

Martin’s mixed form comes as team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has become a regular podium contender since winning May’s British Grand Prix.

However, though frustrated at times, Martin believes he has improved “mentally” enough to not get into a negative spiral during this adaptation phase.

“I mean, for sure there are some points where I am frustrated, like today in qualifying, like in Barcelona sprint, because when things don’t come naturally I feel a bit frustrated,” he said in response to a question from Crash.net at Misano.

“But this is normal. Now I think I improved a lot mentally and I think I accept this situation.

“Now I continue working. The important thing is to not get on those thoughts that everything is not coming - it’s the other way around.

“See the opportunities where to improve and just continue. I will continue until I get to what I want.

“So, I’m happy and enjoying the process. When the first podium or victory arrives I will make a big, big party.”

Following the San Marino Grand Prix, Martin was able to use the test day on the Monday to work deeper on adapting to the RS-GP and felt he is now riding at “80%” of his limit.