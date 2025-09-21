How Jorge Martin is dealing with the ‘frustrations’ of his Aprilia MotoGP adaptation

Jorge Martin is continuing to learn the Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2025

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin admits he is sometimes “frustrated” at his ongoing adaptation to the Aprilia but is “enjoying the process” still.

The Spaniard’s title defence year couldn’t have gone much worse, as numerous injury battles kept him off his bike for much of the first half of the season.

He has so far completed just six grand prix weekends out of 22 on the factory Aprilia, with a best finish of fourth in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin’s biggest weakness remains qualifying, with his best time attack performance an 11th last time out at the San Marino Grand Prix.

He managed eighth in the sprint from there, while a technical issue prior to the grand prix left him with two long lap penalties under new rules and limited his progress to 13th in the race.

Martin’s mixed form comes as team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has become a regular podium contender since winning May’s British Grand Prix.

However, though frustrated at times, Martin believes he has improved “mentally” enough to not get into a negative spiral during this adaptation phase.

“I mean, for sure there are some points where I am frustrated, like today in qualifying, like in Barcelona sprint, because when things don’t come naturally I feel a bit frustrated,” he said in response to a question from Crash.net at Misano.

“But this is normal. Now I think I improved a lot mentally and I think I accept this situation.

“Now I continue working. The important thing is to not get on those thoughts that everything is not coming - it’s the other way around.

“See the opportunities where to improve and just continue. I will continue until I get to what I want.

“So, I’m happy and enjoying the process. When the first podium or victory arrives I will make a big, big party.”

Following the San Marino Grand Prix, Martin was able to use the test day on the Monday to work deeper on adapting to the RS-GP and felt he is now riding at “80%” of his limit.

In this article

How Jorge Martin is dealing with the ‘frustrations’ of his Aprilia MotoGP adaptation
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Liam Lawson rates podium chances after surprise P3 in Azerbaijan GP qualifying
14m ago
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
One Moto2 title hopeful will miss MotoGP in 2026 - but that’s not a bad thing
14m ago
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 World Championship
MotoGP News
How Jorge Martin is dealing with the ‘frustrations’ of his Aprilia MotoGP adaptation
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Laurent Mekies coy on Red Bull 2026 rumours and shirks one question
2h ago
Isack Hadjar
BSB News
Scott Redding had to “wing it” out front to collect win 150 for PBM in Assen
15h ago
Race one podium, Assen, Redding, Haslam & Kent, BSB, 2025

More News

BSB News
Leon Haslam reeling in Scott Redding, “bit of a shame” that rain stopped play in Assen.
15h ago
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Assen
BSB News
Danny Kent turns around “tough weekend” early with Assen race one podium.
15h ago
Danny Kent, 2025, BSB, Assen
F1 News
Max Verstappen “won’t really care” about 2025 F1 season despite another standout pole
17h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Carlos Sainz eyes turning shock front-row into first Williams podium
17h ago
Carlos Sainz celebrates his best qualifying for Williams
F1 News
Bonkers Baku qualifying sets new F1 record for red flags
17h ago
Red flag