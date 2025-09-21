One Moto2 title hopeful will miss MotoGP in 2026 - but that’s not a bad thing

Johann Zarco on why Manu Gonzalez can only benefit from staying in Moto2

Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 World Championship
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 World Championship
© Gold and Goose

Moto2 championship leader Manu Gonzalez will stay in the series for 2026 following links in the summer to a MotoGP step, though Johann Zarco sees the positives in this.

As Pramac Yamaha delayed its decision on who would join Toprak Razgatlioglu for next year, current Moto2 points leader Manu Gonzalez’s name became linked to the ride.

Ultimately, Pramac elected to sign Jack Miller instead while Gonzalez penned a new deal with IntactGP to remain Moto2 for the 2026 season.

While Spain has had no shortage of riders going all the way to the premier class, this has actually made it harder for young competitors to get their big break.

Sergio Garcia found himself in this situation last year, where a MotoGP step with Pramac was on the cards but didn’t materialise. At the time, it was widely reported that his passport was the biggest barrier for him.

When this opportunity passed, his season nosedived, before Garcia found himself without a ride midway through the current Moto2 campaign.

Gonzalez has a 39-point lead over MotoGP-bound Diogo Moreira after 16 rounds and could well face next year in Moto2 as a defending class champion.

He would be the first champion in Moto2 since Johann Zarco to not advance to the premier class the following year.

Zarco was Moto2 champion in 2015, before adding a second crown in 2016. In 2017, he moved up to MotoGP with Tech3 Yamaha.

The double MotoGP race winner - now with LCR Honda - recognises the difficulty Gonzalez faces in emerging as the best Spaniard in an oversaturated market.

However, he believes there is merit to spending another year in Moto2 based on how the Frenchman felt it benefitted him almost a decade ago.

“Also this is not easy for a Spanish rider to perform in Moto2 and don’t have good possibilities to go in MotoGP, because there are many good Spanish riders,” he said.

“But if he can fight for the title and get the title this year, and then repeat it next year, if he can take the positives of it and still work on himself to keep growing up personally, then he can become very strong.

“That’s what I did in 2016. I didn’t care too much about the fame that you can gain in MotoGP, because I was not conscious that in MotoGP you can gain money and fame.

“So, I was out of this and I was just focused on trying to do well.

“And I learned so much in my second title because it was not easy to win it, and then from this I arrived to MotoGP so strong.”

In this article

One Moto2 title hopeful will miss MotoGP in 2026 - but that’s not a bad thing
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Liam Lawson rates podium chances after surprise P3 in Azerbaijan GP qualifying
15m ago
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
One Moto2 title hopeful will miss MotoGP in 2026 - but that’s not a bad thing
15m ago
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 World Championship
MotoGP News
How Jorge Martin is dealing with the ‘frustrations’ of his Aprilia MotoGP adaptation
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Laurent Mekies coy on Red Bull 2026 rumours and shirks one question
2h ago
Isack Hadjar
BSB News
Scott Redding had to “wing it” out front to collect win 150 for PBM in Assen
15h ago
Race one podium, Assen, Redding, Haslam & Kent, BSB, 2025

More News

BSB News
Leon Haslam reeling in Scott Redding, “bit of a shame” that rain stopped play in Assen.
15h ago
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Assen
BSB News
Danny Kent turns around “tough weekend” early with Assen race one podium.
15h ago
Danny Kent, 2025, BSB, Assen
F1 News
Max Verstappen “won’t really care” about 2025 F1 season despite another standout pole
17h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Carlos Sainz eyes turning shock front-row into first Williams podium
17h ago
Carlos Sainz celebrates his best qualifying for Williams
F1 News
Bonkers Baku qualifying sets new F1 record for red flags
17h ago
Red flag