Tech3: “Maverick Vinales surprised us” at Misano MotoGP test

Maverick Vinales completed more than 60 laps at the Misano MotoGP test, surprising Tech3 as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

Maverick Vinales, Misano
Maverick Vinales, Misano

Maverick Vinales surprised his Tech3 KTM team by riding for over two grand prix distances during Monday’s Misano test.

The Spaniard says he will need several months to fully recover from the Sachsenring shoulder injury and resulting surgery.

Reduced mobility, as well as strength, are the main issues, with Vinales unable to fully tuck in on the straights.

“Maverick Vinales surprised us as he completed more than 60 laps!” said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“He re-confirmed a few options which were taken recently, so we think he has the best configuration for him at the moment.

“He now has 10 days to recover and continue his rehabilitation, and I'm sure that he will arrive at Motegi well prepared.”

Given his physical limitations, Viñales opted against trialling new components, instead using the session to ‘stress test’ his shoulder.

“I don't know if the feeling will be correct because I'm fighting every lap with the bike and I'm not able to push it 100%. So for me it makes no sense to try anything,” he said.

Instead, his main aim was simply to “put stress on the shoulder and see how it works over the next days.”

Vinales set his best lap time at the very end of the day, placing him tenth on the timesheets, 0.843s behind fellow KTM rider and test leader Pedro Acosta.

“Now we’ll see how I feel in Japan,” he said.

Vinales will use the weekend off before Motegi, “Just trying to train as much as I can. For sure I’ll ride with the 600 on the kart track.

“It's more about building muscle and gaining mobility more than anything else.

“Let's see if in Japan I can be already [tucked] inside the bike, which can be a good accomplishment.”

