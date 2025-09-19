Official: Alex Marquez gets factory Ducati for MotoGP 2026

Alex Marquez and Gresini have been rewarded for this year’s MotoGP heroics by being upgraded to a factory-spec Ducati for the 2026 season.

While brother Marc is on the verge of wrapping up the title, Alex Marquez - currently riding a year-old Desmosedici GP24 - is the only other rider still in mathematical contention.

A breakthrough season includes Alex's first premier-class grand prix victories at Jerez and Catalunya, plus a Sprint win, among 21 podiums from 32 races.

The former Moto3 and Moto2 champion currently holds a commanding 93-point advantage over Marc’s factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in the battle for title runner-up.

“It’s an honour to be racing on a factory bike with Team Gresini,” Alex said. “The team has been working impeccably for a few seasons now, and I believe this is a reward for everyone - for myself and the whole team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“This is another step forward towards our dreams and doing even better in 2026. I’d like to thank Nadia, the team, and of course Gigi and Ducati, who have made me feel important at every moment.”

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio is currently the only rider outside of the official Ducati Lenovo team to have access to factory-spec Desmosedicis.

“Alex Marquez’s season has been impressive," said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna. "After a series of evaluations, Ducati Corse has decided to further increase our support so that the rider and his working group can continue to grow.

“Alex is making the most of the Desmosedici GP’s potential, and we are convinced that, with new updates, next year we will continue to improve together. This will be an added value for the whole Ducati family.”

Alex Marquez's rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer and di Giannantonio's team-mate Franco Morbidelli also currently race the GP24.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Gresini owner Nadia Padovani described the move as “news of great importance” for the team. “I would like to thank Ducati and Eng. Dall'Igna for the trust placed in Alex and in our team.

“Alex is making the most of the Desmosedici GP’s potential, and we are convinced that, with new updates, next year we will continue to improve together. This will be an added value for the whole Ducati family.