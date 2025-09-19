Jorge Martin: Aprilia “really close” to Ducati, sauna training

Jorge Martin says Aprilia is now “really close” to Ducati and revealed his daily sauna routine to prepare for the upcoming flyaway races.

Jorge Martin, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Aprilia’s peak MotoGP performance is now “really close” to Ducati, with a lack of data one of the main obstacles preventing Marco Bezzecchi delivering more victory challenges.

That’s the opinion of Bezzecchi’s team-mate and reigning champion Jorge Martin, who says they are “building a lot for next season”, especially in how to set-up the RS-GP’s electronics.

“It's impossible to say exactly the difference [between Ducati and Aprilia] at the beginning of the season, because I wasn't here and Marco wasn't used to the bike,” said Martin.

“But I can say that now we are really, really close to Ducati.”

Martin pinpointed set-up delays, particularly with electronics, as the biggest obstacle to maximising the RS-GP.

“The bike is different to last season and so every time we go to a track we struggle a lot to put all the electronics together,” he explained.

“Then we are late [with the rest of the set-up], and then we are not in Q2…

“So for example here [at Misano], where we already had some testing laps and the electronics were good, we both went directly into Q2.

“I think it's more about building for next season, so when we arrive here next season, the electronics will be done. And it's just a matter of details.

“That is what Ducati have with all their riders.”

Bezzecchi gave Aprilia a near-perfect home weekend with pole position, victory in the Sprint and second place, just half-a-second from Ducati’s Marc Marquez, in the grand prix.

Martin - who missed pre-season testing plus ten of the opening eleven rounds due to injuries - is further behind in his RS-GP learning curve.

However, he hailed a step forward from a revised handlebar position during the post-race Misano test.

“I need to focus on my process. You saw Marco could make these results with the same bike as I have,” said Martin. “So there is still another level for me to go through.

“I’m just trying to get the pace. The key for me is to make a bike with better handling, less physical, so that I can keep a good performance during all the race. That's my target.”

Sauna training

Next up are the four flyaway rounds, including Mandalika and Sepang, where intense heat has been an issue for Aprilia riders in the past.

“I felt the heat from the bike a bit in Qatar, during [daytime] warm-up, but it wasn't a big issue,” Martin insisted.

“But for the rest of the races, even if it was hot, like Austria, like [Misano], I didn't feel any heat at all. And I was in the pack.

“So I guess they improved that a lot. Marco felt it a bit in Thailand, but it wasn't a big problem.”

It’s not only the RS-GP that needed modifications for high temperatures, with Martin suffering from dehydration during a searing 2023 Indian Grand Prix.

“I'm getting better,” said Martin. “I won last year in Mandalika.

“I’ve got a sauna at home, and I use it almost every day. I need to get used to the heat because it can ruin your weekend.

“If you are leading and then 15 laps to go you start to overheat, you have to slow down.”

Martin has a best race result of fourth place (Balaton Park) from his six Aprilia appearances.

Bezzecchi, winner of the British MotoGP and the top non-Ducati rider in the world championship, is now just eight points behind Francesco Bagnaia for third in the standings.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

