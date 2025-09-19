Luca Marini: “If you look back, it's unbelievable”

Luca Marini says he and Honda have made an “unbelievable” step since last year - tests 2026 bike at Misano.

Luca Marini, Misano
Luca Marini, Misano

Luca Marini’s seventh-place finish in the San Marino MotoGP left him “not fully satisfied”.

“If the start was good and put me in fourth or fifth position, I could have finished the race there," he lamented.

That's an “incredible” step from his debut Honda season, where Marini didn’t even score a point on track - his 15th at Sachsenring being achieved after promotion due a tyre pressure penalty - until the same San Marino home round.

The poor results even prompted rumours that Marini might seek an early Honda exit

That was angrily denied by the Italian, who went on to score just 14 points and a best finish of twelfth last year, leaving him 22nd and last of the full-time riders.

This year's transformation has seen Marini score 94 points, a best result of fourth and holding twelfth in the standings, despite missing three rounds due to injury.

“We have to be super satisfied and happy, because if you look back, it's unbelievable now, the level that we could reach in just one year,” Marini reflected.

“So we need to keep pushing and looking for the next results, which can be even better.

“But let's see race by race. Now we go to Japan, that is an important race for Honda and for me.” 

Luca Marini, Misano Test (HRC)
Luca Marini, Misano Test (HRC)

"I liked the new bike"

Before Motegi, Marini was eleventh fastest (+0.6s) during the Misano post-race test, where he helped Honda’s preparations for 2026.

“Today we focused a lot on the bike for next year,” he revealed. “We felt some improvement, we found something positive, and I liked to ride the new bike.

“Still it’s not faster at the moment, but there is more potential.

“Then in the afternoon, we tried to focus more on what we can do from now until the end of the season, with parts that we already have on the bike.

“So it was a positive day and a very good job from everybody in the garage.”

Rear aero was among the items Marini worked on for the remaining six rounds of this season.

“The different tail gives us more downforce, but it’s always important to balance the downforce of the wings, front and the rear, to have good turning and good stability,” he explained.

“At a certain moment, we had the bike full of wings, and it was so stable in Turns 11, 12 and 13 that I said every lap I could enter faster and faster and faster, but then I started to struggle a little bit to find the turning.

“So we tried to go back a little bit and found a better compromise.”

Team-mate Joan Mir missed the test due to his neck injury from Friday.

In this article

Luca Marini on Honda MotoGP progress: “If you look back, it's unbelievable”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder: Miguel Oliveira is “too fast not to be here”
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder
F1 News
China accused of stealing brain data from athletes including Charles Leclerc
1h ago
Charles Leclerc is named in the bombshell report
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton hails key Ferrari breakthrough: “Finally working” after Baku practice
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez predicts his most difficult flyaway: “I’ve never finished”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Practice Results
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Data reveals Lewis Hamilton’s crucial setup dilemma for Azerbaijan GP qualifying
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “costly” error which leaves him on back foot
3h ago
Norris hit the wall at Turn 4 after losing control of his McLaren
F1 News
Oscar Piastri: McLaren “pace is there” despite PU scare and barrier brush
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “If you look back, it's unbelievable”
3h ago
Luca Marini, Misano
F1 Results
2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton fastest
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton