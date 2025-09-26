Francesco Bagnaia made his best start to a grand prix weekend this season by leading opening practice for the 205 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Of most significance was that the Italian’s performance came directly after finding some ‘unconventional’ solutions to his corner entry woes at the Misano test.

After several false dawns in recent rounds, there had been scepticism about whether the Misano improvements would carry over to Motegi, where Bagnaia is reported to be using a 2024 fork and swingarm on his GP25.

But Bagnaia led much of the 45-minute opening session, staying ahead of Aprilia’s Jorge Martin even after the Spaniard mounted a late-time attack on fresh tyres.

Team-mate Marc Marquez, who can seal the 2025 title this weekend, completed the top three using the same hard front–medium rear combination as Bagnaia.

However, aside from Martin, most riders are yet to fit the medium front tyre, used by almost all riders in last year's Motegi races.

Tardozzi: “I really think so”

Asked after the session by Dorna’s Jack Appleyard if Bagnaia was back, team manager Davide Tardozi replied:

“For sure. I really think so. I think that now we found the way, I guess that he can be in the positions he deserves.”

Tardozzi ducked a direct question on the changes made but highlighted that the factory’s A concession ranking prevents private testing with race riders.

“Several things,” he said of the modifications. “Testing the bike for one long day like in Misano helped us to test solutions, something that you cannot do during the race weekend.

“As our opponents grow up, because they have more testing days than us, just one day give us the opportunity to think about the right…”

The private test ban for race riders also applies to Aprilia and KTM (rank C), but not to Honda and Yamaha (D).

Former double MotoGP champion Casey Stoner was seen trying to assist Bagnaia at the Misano test.

“He talked with Pecco, but I guess the way belongs more to Gigi and Pecco,” said Tardozzi.

Bagnaia starts this weekend 93 points behind Alex Marquez and with a slim 8-point advantage over Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

