Alex Marquez’s Japan MotoGP sprint non-score because “we are in delay”

Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez says he struggled to 10th in Saturday’s MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix sprint because “we are in delay” from his Friday problems.

On a weekend in which only he can deny Marc Marquez the chance to win the 2025 title at Motegi, Alex Marquez’s challenge has faltered.

Struggling throughout Friday with a lack of front-end confidence on his GP24, he was forced to go through Q1 and could only get as high as eighth on the grid.

He made little progress from there in the 12-lap sprint, with a ride height device issue holding him back on the opening tour.

Alex Marquez was still on for a point, however, when he nearly crashed in the latter stages, ceding the place to Ai Ogura.

“For sure, we did today a step forward,” he said.

“But we are in delay compared to the other ones. We didn’t lose the Friday, but nearly.

“So, we are in delay in terms of work, to do the things, to have the feeling.

“I think we did a really good step today but still not enough. And later on I did a really good Q1, not bad Q2, but starting from P8 is always difficult.

“I had a small issue where I didn’t disengage the front device until Turn 5 and I lost some positions there also at the start.

“And later on, in the train of [Fabio] Quartararo, [Luca] Marini and [Raul] Fernandez, the front tyre suffered quite a lot.

“I had that save on Turn 9. It is what it is. We need to make another step. We are delayed in many things, but tomorrow needs to be another step forward.”

The gap between Alex and Marc Marquez is now 191 points, with the former needing to outscore his older brother by at least seven points to delay his title coronation to Indonesia.

Marc Marquez will start third for Sunday’s 24-lap Japanese Grand Prix having finished second in the sprint to Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

