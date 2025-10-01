2025 MotoGP title win ‘extra boost’ for Marc Marquez to score first Indonesian GP win

Marc Marquez looks ahead to his first race as defending champion

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

New MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says “all these emotions” from last Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix are an “extra boost” for the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider wrapped up the 2025 title last weekend at Motegi to become a seven-time MotoGP world champion, six years on from his last crown.

It marks the first time in MotoGP history that a rider has gone so long between title wins, while drawing Marc Marquez level with Valentino Rossi on seven premier class and nine overall championships.

There remain five rounds of the 2025 season, but Marquez is not relenting as he looks to add to his victory tally of 11 grands prix and help Ducati close out the teams’ title this weekend at Mandalika to complete the triple crown.

“The last 72 hours have been simply incredible,” he said, previewing this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

“Sunday was a day I will always remember. There were very touching moments, of emotion, and above all of joy and peace.

“I arrive in Mandalika still with all these emotions, which will give me an extra boost to stay focused and continue giving my all for the team and the entire working group.

“The teams' victory is now very close too.”

Read more: Why Marc Marquez 'closing the circle' has ended MotoGP's GOAT debate

Marquez has yet to win at the Indonesian Grand Prix, making it the only round left on the current calendar alongside the Portuguese Grand Prix where he has yet to stand on the top step of the podium.

The 32-year-old’s record at Mandalika is shocking, with Marquez forced to miss the 2022 event due to a heavy crash in warm-up leaving him with diplopia.

In 2023, he failed to finish, while in 2024 he was knocked out of the grand prix by an engine issue a day after finishing third in the sprint.

A victory this weekend would draw him level with the 12 he achieved in the 2019 season, when he was last world champion, and put him one away from the record of 13 he set in 2014.

Heading into the Indonesian Grand Prix, he is 201 points clear of Alex Marquez in second.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

