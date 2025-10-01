Step between Moto3 and Moto2 ‘too big’, as Dorna teases ‘exciting announcement’

Dorna’s chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta has teased “some exiting announcements” for the future of Moto3 as he admits the gap between it and Moto2 currently is “a bit too big”.

The Moto3 class has undergone little revision since it was introduced in 2012 as the replacement for the 125cc machinery previously used for the lightweight category of the MotoGP World Championship.

From 2027, however, the class is set to become a spec championship, with Yamaha linked to providing engines and chassis designed by Kalex.

This would bring costs down in Moto3, as well as bringing it in line with Moto2, which doesn’t use prototype machinery.

Official announcements on the future of the Moto3 class are set to be made by the end of this year, with Carlos Ezpeleta admitting that a change has to be made because the step to Moto2 is currently “too big”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We have some exciting announcements coming soon, hopefully before the end of the year,” he said on the mater during a Dorna broadcast at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been looking at changes and evolution to Moto3.

“Because of the new age limits and how tall kids are getting these days, you can see there is a consideration that has to be made for Moto3.

“But I would say the gap between Moto2 to MotoGP on track is probably where we want it.

“Moto3 to Moto2 is probably a bit further, that gap is probably a bit too big.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“There is some exciting news coming. It is targeted at making the sport bigger, making those Moto3 and Moto3 better and making more opportunities for kids around the world.”

Ezpeleta also stressed that MotoGP would continue to “invest” in the lower categories to keep their presence in the paddock “more equal” amid talks of Moto2 and Moto3’s visibility being lessened.

“As we invest into MotoGP and to making the stars of MotoGP bigger, that does not exclude that we will continue to invest in the feeder classes for their presence in the paddock to be better, for it to be more equal, for it to raise the standards across the whole grand prix championship,” he added.