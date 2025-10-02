2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, including timings and schedule.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez

This is how to watch the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP on October 3-5.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local Indonesian time and UK time.

Having wrapped up the title last time in Japan, Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. His only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Meanwhile, the battle for second is getting closer with team-mate Francesco Bagnaia now 66 points behind Alex Marquez after a perfect weekend in Motegi.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi lost ground in Japan, after being taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint, and is a further 32 points from Bagnaia.

When is the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP?

The Indonesian MotoGP runs from October 3-5.

Practice begins on Friday, October 3. Qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, October 4. The grand prix is on Sunday, October 5.

What are the start times for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP?

Friday October 3:
10:45am (local) / 3:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3pm (local) / 8am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday October 4:
10:10am (local) / 3:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10.50am (local) / 3:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3pm (local) / 8am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday October 5:

10:40am (local) / 3:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

3pm (local) / 8am (UK) - Indonesian MotoGP

How to watch the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP in the UK?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Indonesian MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels of sport, including MotoGP.

As for the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

