Could a Marc Marquez/Honda reunion in MotoGP ever work? Alberto Puig has his say

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says it is “absurd” to think about re-signing Marc Marquez in the future but “I don't rule it out”.

The 32-year-old made his MotoGP debut with Honda in 2013 and spent 11 seasons with the brand, winning six premier class world titles in that span.

The relationship came to an end in 2023, however, as uncompetitive machinery following several years of recovery from serious injury for Marc Marquez forced him to make a move to restart his career.

At last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, the current factory Ducati rider became world champion again for the seventh time and his first since 2019.

Honda also returned to a grand prix podium with its factory team for the first time since Japan 2023 last week at Motegi, after Joan Mir was third, further highlighting the step the RC213V has taken this year.

With Honda in the ascendancy and a major rules revolution coming in 2027, the idea of Marquez returning to HRC for the final years of his career has been floated already this year.

When asked about this in an interview with Spain’s AS, Alberto Puig said: “It would be a dream, something special.

“But you have to take into account age and many other things.

“To think about it now is absurd, but I don’t rule it out. As a concept, it’s great, but it’s hard to imagine now.”

Honda set to be major 2027 rider market player next year

Honda will be one of the main focal points of the 2027 rider market, when that kicks into life next season.

The Japanese brand was already at the centre of major speculation this year involving Pedro Acosta and Jorge Martin.

The latter - the 2024 world champion - tried to trigger a release clause in his Aprilia contract in order to sign for Honda next season, though ultimately elected to stick with the Italian manufacturer following a lengthy dispute.

But Martin is thought to be Honda’s main target for 2027, with its factory team line-up of Mir and Luca Marini out of contract at the end of next season.

Marquez’s current deal with Ducati also expires at the end of 2026, making him the biggest player in the rider market.

Honda has already signed Johann Zarco to a deal running through 2027 to remain at LCR, while Moto2 star Diogo Moreira is thought to have penned a three-year deal with HRC to step up to MotoGP from next season.