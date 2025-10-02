MotoGP Medical Director Dr Angel Charte has provided an update following Jorge Martin's latest surgery, for a displaced collarbone fracture sustained in last Saturday's Motegi Sprint race.

The reigning MotoGP champion had only just declared his “pre-season” over after missing testing and ten of the opening eleven rounds through injuries, when he suffered another major setback.

Martin was hospitalised for a fourth time this year after lunging down the inside under braking for Turn 1 at the start of the Sprint, losing control of his RS-GP and colliding with Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi escaped serious injuries and was back for the grand prix, while Martin returned to Spain for surgery.

"A complex procedure"

“Jorge Martín’s surgery was successfully completed, “Dr Charte said at Mandalika on Thursday.

“It was a complex procedure due to the fracture presenting three fragments, which were successfully fixed with screws in the middle-distal third of the fracture and a support plate to prevent displacement.

“Recovery times are still uncertain; we cannot give an exact date for his return, but rehabilitation will begin as soon as possible.”

Martin and fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura will both miss this weekend's Mandalika round.

Given his previous injuries and need to focus on 2026, it is thought likely that Martin will also skip the next pair of flyaway rounds in Phillip Island and Sepang. That would mean a return for Portimao and Valencia, which is followed by a post-race test.

The FIM Stewards have deferred their hearing into the incident due to Martin’s injury, but Martin is likely to face a penalty upon his return, with even team boss Massimo Rivola calling the incident a “serious misjudgement”.

