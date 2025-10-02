Ai Ogura ruled out of 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Ai Ogura will not be on track at this weekend's Indonesian MotoGP.

Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday, has also been ruled out of this weekend’s Indonesian MotoGP round.

The Trackhouse rookie is still strolling with pain in his right wrist from an accident at last month’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Ogura missed the post-race test but returned for Motegi, where he qualified 13th, then finished 9th in the Sprint before pulling out of the grand prix.

“Despite an assessment and treatment in Japan since [Motegi], his condition means that it has been decided he cannot ride his Trackhouse RS-GP25 safely at Mandalika,” read a Trackhouse statement.

“He will attend the unveiling of the Trackhouse RS-GP25 bikes with a new Gulf livery - chosen after fans were given the opportunity to select their favourite livery design for the races here, in Indonesia and the Grand Prix of Malaysia - which takes place on Thursday afternoon, at the track and then he will return to Japan to continue his recovery.

“After having to miss the Grand Prix in Motegi, this is a bitter blow for Ai and the team wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to having him back for the Grand Prix of Australia, at Phillip Island, October 17-19.”

Raul Fernandez will thus be the only Trackhouse rider competing at Mandalika.
 

