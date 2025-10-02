Joan Mir: Mandalika “important” after “special moment” in Motegi

Joan Mir called his Motegi podium a “special moment” but says Mandalika is “important” to show Honda can keep fighting at the front.

Joan Mir, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Joan Mir, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

After breaking a near four-year MotoGP podium drought with his first Honda rostrum last Sunday in Japan, Joan Mir is eager to see the RCV’s potential this weekend in Mandalika.

While Mir has shown flashes of Honda form before - fifth in Indonesia 2023 and sixth at the Red Bull Ring this season - he wasn’t able to keep the momentum going.

“It's a special moment for us because step by step we are achieving a little bit our goals,” said Mir, the 2020 world champion for Suzuki who joined Honda at the start of 2023.

“It has been a very difficult and long journey without being successful. In the past races, from the middle of the season, I started to feel that I could have a bit the package to fight for good results, for results that are worth it.

“And for reasons that happened in the races, my mistakes, mistakes from the others, technical problems, we could not put a result together.

“Motegi was the right moment to start doing that. So, I feel that from Motegi we show that we can put the results together.

“This track is completely different as Motegi. So it will be important for us to understand if we can be as competitive as there.

“It's not my favourite track, I would say, but I think we can have a chance. Now the bike looks competitive and I'm looking forward.”

2024 saw Honda’s results hit rock bottom in the MotoGP era, with just two top ten finishes. But they have celebrated three podiums so far this season, including a wet-weather victory for Johann Zarco at Le Mans.

“I cannot say one specific point, just the base of the bike is much better in terms of aerodynamic, chassis, engine - everything works together. Before something was missing there,” Mir said.

“Now we understand a little bit more about the way that we have to go to make this package work. We changed swingarm, some configuration on the engine side, a couple of things that make this bike a lot more rideable.”

LCR's Zarco remains Honda’s top rider in the world championship, in tenth, with Mir’s team-mate Luca Marini in twelfth place.

Mir, who has finished less than half of the Sunday races this season - and suffered double DNF at Mandalika last year - has climbed to 15th in the standings.

In this article

Joan Mir: Mandalika MotoGP “important” after “special moment” in Motegi
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen shrugs off F1 title talk with “nothing to lose” remark
2m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Baku disaster
9m ago
Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown
F1 News
Christian Horner held “exploratory” talks with Haas over possible F1 return
44m ago
Christian Horner
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The rude wake-up that nearly saw Valtteri Bottas race in Baku
53m ago
Bottas was on standby for Mercedes in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘heartwarming’ support after death of dog Roscoe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on Daniel Ricciardo’s support a year after replacing him in F1
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
BSB News
2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price
1h ago
Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Could Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2026? “I’ll have to see day by day”
2h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “suffering more” with key KTM MotoGP issue due to injury
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Top F1 junior teases he’s “excited for what’s to come” after shock McLaren split
2h ago
Alex Dunne