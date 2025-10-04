First-time MotoGP podium finisher “forgot how to ride” in Indonesia sprint

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez admits he “forgot how to ride the bike” in some points of the Indonesian Grand Prix sprint as he was “nervous” ahead of a first podium.

The Spaniard has endured a tough four years in MotoGP since stepping up from Moto2, with his best chance at a podium last season in the Barcelona sprint getting away from him when he crashed while leading.

There have been flashes of speed from Raul Fernandez this season on the Trackhouse Aprilia, but he has consistently been fast across the Mandalika weekend.

Qualifying third on the grid, he held onto that position in the 13-lap sprint for his first podium of any kind in the premier class.

But the memory of Barcelona last year led to Fernandez riding “nervous” in the closing laps.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very happy. After four difficult years where we’ve never been competitive, I’m very happy,” he said.

“Sometimes in the sprint I forgot how to ride the bike, because I was a little bit nervous, especially on the last lap.

“The last time I was in this kind of position I made a mistake.

“So, it is very important for me and Aprilia. I am happy, very happy, because when Marco [Bezzecchi] overtook and I saw the gap and I saw that Alex [Marquez] was a little bit far from me, I tried to manage.

“I don’t know the reason why we are super competitive, but I am happy because when you have this feeling and opportunity you have to take it.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mandalika has proven to be a strong track for Aprilia this weekend, with Marco Bezzecchi qualifying on pole and winning the sprint after a thrilling recovery from a poor start.

Fernandez credits brotherly support for podium breakthrough

Despite inconsistent form in his time in MotoGP so far, he earned a two-year contract to stay with Trackhouse to the end of 2026.

And while he has always had the support of his team, he credits his brother Adrian Fernandez - who is on pole for the Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix this weekend - for this podium.

“When you have four very difficult years, sometimes you think too much on the situations,” he said.

“But thanks to my brother, I tried to be focused on my job, I try always to keep on my work and try to enjoy in the difficult moments. And thanks to him I get this podium.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to Sunday’s grand prix, Fernandez admits he is unsure if he can challenge for the podium again but will be happy to have simply shown his full potential.

“I’m happy for the result but I am happier for the feeling because also in Motegi we were very competitive,” he noted.

“The key is the start. If you have a big difference in pace or you can overtake.

“You see it with Marco. With Marco, he had an amazing pace and came like an animal to us.

“But if not, it’s difficult to overtake. So, we improved the qualy and you saw our potential.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We will see for tomorrow because it will be a difficult race in terms of managing the front and rear tyre. We have to understand well everything.

“It will be not an easy choice for tomorrow, especially with the front. With the rear, for some reason, in Aprilia we are even stronger [on the medium] than with the soft.

“I don’t know why, but we can use the medium tyre better. But we will see tomorrow in the morning and we will try again.

“I don’t know if we will get a podium or not. I will try to enjoy and give my maximum. If we get a podium, I will be happy, but if not and I gave my maximum, then sure.”