2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins sprint thriller, Marc Marquez penalised

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi fought back from a poor start to win a sprint thriller at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix ahead of Fermin Aldeguer, with Marc Marquez seventh after a penalty.

Starting from pole, Marco Bezzecchi dropped to as low as eighth after a poor launch, with Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer taking the lead.

But a rapid fightback through the pack put Bezzecchi behind Aldeguer to set up a last-lap thriller, with the Aprilia rider taking the spoils.

It marks his second sprint win of the season and second in the last three rounds, with Aldeguer 0.157s away in second.

Raul Fernandez completed the podium for the first time in his MotoGP career, with third gifted to him after Pedro Acosta crashed out of second on the fifth lap.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was given a long lap penalty for making contact with Alex Rins on the opening lap trying to battle through from ninth on the grid.

Dropping to 13th after his penalty, the factory Ducati rider rallied to take seventh at the chequered flag.

Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was a miserable last down in 14th and almost 30 seconds off the lead.

Despite the tough day for the factory Ducati team, it has been crowned teams’ world champion to complete the triple crown for 2025.

A frantic start to the 13-lap sprint saw Bezzecchi get bogged down off the line and drop to eighth as Aldeguer took the lead ahead of Fernandez and Acosta.

Aldeguer made a mistake at the penultimate corner on the opening lap, which briefly allowed Fernandez into the lead.

The Gresini rider struck back immediately, though, with Fernandez left to fend off Pedro Acosta on the factory KTM.

Acosta was soon through to second, but his pursuit of victory ended on the fifth lap when he fell at the first corner.

Further back, Bezzecchi was working his way through the pack and by the start of lap nine he had passed Fernandez to get into second.

Once free of his Aprilia counterpart, Bezzecchi instantly closed down a two-second lead for Aldeguer to just over a second.

That gap continued to shrink, with Bezzecchi launching his Aprilia up the inside of Aldeguer at Turn 10 on the final lap.

He got the move done, though Aldeguer tried to retaliate at Turn 12.

Bezzecchi held the Gresini rider at bay by just 0.157s, with Fernandez rounding out the top three.

Alex Marquez came through to fourth on the sister Gresini Ducati, with Joan Mir leading the Honda charge ahead of team-mate Luca Marini - who is facing an investigation for a potential tyre pressure infringement.

Franco Morbidelli was eighth behind Marc Marquez and ahead of VR46 team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio to round out the points.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo crashed on the final lap, joining Johann Zarco (LCR), Acosta, Enea Bastianini (Tech3) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR) on the sidelines as the other crashers.