Updated results after an 8-second post-race tyre pressure penalty for Luca Marini, who had finished in sixth place.

Marco Bezzecchi hunts down rookie Fermin Aldeguer for a thrilling last lap victory in an incident-packed 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint race at Mandalika.

While Bezzecchi struggled off the line, Gresini rider Aldeguer - the leading Ducati all weekend - snatched the holeshot ahead of KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

When Acosta crashed just before the midway stage, Aldeguer was gifted a 1.7s lead over Raul Fernandez – but with Bezzecchi fast recovering ground from eighth.

Bezzecchi passed his fellow RS-GP rider with 6 laps to go, with Aldeguer now 2.3s ahead. The Italian cut chunks out of Aldeguer's advantage, then made a race-winning pass at Turn 10 on the last lap.

The rostrum was thus a repeat of the front row, with Aldeguer and Fernandez either side of Bezzecchi. It was the first-ever MotoGP top three for both Fernandez and Trackhouse.

Alex Marquez was fourth ahead of Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini. However, Marini is under investigation for low tyre pressure.

Marc Marquez received a long lap penalty for colliding with Alex Rins during a botched opening lap pass, dropping him from 7th to 12th. The newly crowned champion then returned to where he had been before the penalty.

Meanwhile, factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was soon dumped down to last place, lapping a scarcely believable two seconds off the frontrunning pace.

All riders chose soft tyres front and rear, except Acosta - who used the hard front he had been very fast on in final practice - and team-mate Brad Binder (medium).