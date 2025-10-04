Updated: 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty
Updated sprint race results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.
Updated results after an 8-second post-race tyre pressure penalty for Luca Marini, who had finished in sixth place.
Marco Bezzecchi hunts down rookie Fermin Aldeguer for a thrilling last lap victory in an incident-packed 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint race at Mandalika.
While Bezzecchi struggled off the line, Gresini rider Aldeguer - the leading Ducati all weekend - snatched the holeshot ahead of KTM’s Pedro Acosta.
When Acosta crashed just before the midway stage, Aldeguer was gifted a 1.7s lead over Raul Fernandez – but with Bezzecchi fast recovering ground from eighth.
Bezzecchi passed his fellow RS-GP rider with 6 laps to go, with Aldeguer now 2.3s ahead. The Italian cut chunks out of Aldeguer's advantage, then made a race-winning pass at Turn 10 on the last lap.
The rostrum was thus a repeat of the front row, with Aldeguer and Fernandez either side of Bezzecchi. It was the first-ever MotoGP top three for both Fernandez and Trackhouse.
Alex Marquez was fourth ahead of Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini. However, Marini is under investigation for low tyre pressure.
Marc Marquez received a long lap penalty for colliding with Alex Rins during a botched opening lap pass, dropping him from 7th to 12th. The newly crowned champion then returned to where he had been before the penalty.
Meanwhile, factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was soon dumped down to last place, lapping a scarcely believable two seconds off the frontrunning pace.
All riders chose soft tyres front and rear, except Acosta - who used the hard front he had been very fast on in final practice - and team-mate Brad Binder (medium).
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|19m 37.047s
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.157s
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+4.062s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+5.832s
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+8.759s
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+9.772s
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+11.980s
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+12.096s
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+12.988s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+13.312s
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.905s
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.226s
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+16.759s
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+29.393s
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|DNF
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|DNF
Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).
After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.
However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.
Jorge Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s Motegi accident, when he collided with team-mate Bezzecchi.
Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action, meaning Raul Fernandez is the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales then reduced the field to 19 riders when he stepped back after qualifying, due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.