Updated: 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty

Updated sprint race results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Start, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
Start, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint

Updated results after an 8-second post-race tyre pressure penalty for Luca Marini, who had finished in sixth place.

Marco Bezzecchi hunts down rookie Fermin Aldeguer for a thrilling last lap victory in an incident-packed 2025 Indonesian MotoGP Sprint race at Mandalika.

While Bezzecchi struggled off the line, Gresini rider Aldeguer - the leading Ducati all weekend - snatched the holeshot ahead of KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

When Acosta crashed just before the midway stage, Aldeguer was gifted a 1.7s lead over Raul Fernandez – but with Bezzecchi fast recovering ground from eighth.

Bezzecchi passed his fellow RS-GP rider with 6 laps to go, with Aldeguer now 2.3s ahead. The Italian cut chunks out of Aldeguer's advantage, then made a race-winning pass at Turn 10 on the last lap.

The rostrum was thus a repeat of the front row, with Aldeguer and Fernandez either side of Bezzecchi. It was the first-ever MotoGP top three for both Fernandez and Trackhouse.

Alex Marquez was fourth ahead of Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini. However, Marini is under investigation for low tyre pressure.

Marc Marquez received a long lap penalty for colliding with Alex Rins during a botched opening lap pass, dropping him from 7th to 12th. The newly crowned champion then returned to where he had been before the penalty.

Meanwhile, factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was soon dumped down to last place, lapping a scarcely believable two seconds off the frontrunning pace.

All riders chose soft tyres front and rear, except Acosta - who used the hard front he had been very fast on in final practice - and team-mate Brad Binder (medium).

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)19m 37.047s
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.157s
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+4.062s
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+5.832s
5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+8.759s
6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+9.772s
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+11.980s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+12.096s
9Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.988s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+13.312s
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.905s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.226s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+16.759s
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+29.393s
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez needs to win two of the remaining five grands prix to beat his record of 13 wins in a season (2014).

After victories earlier this season in Austria, Mandalika and Portimao are the only circuits on the current calendar that Marquez has not yet won at.

However, his first grand prix target will be to finish, having never seen a Sunday chequered flag at Mandalika in his three previous visits. Marquez’s only Indonesian result so far is third in last year’s Sprint race, as a Gresini rider.

Jorge Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, is missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in last weekend’s Motegi accident, when he collided with team-mate Bezzecchi.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remains out of action, meaning Raul Fernandez is the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales then reduced the field to 19 riders when he stepped back after qualifying, due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

In this article

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Qualifying Results
8m ago
Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park, Pole Position
F1
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
McLaren
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton escapes Singapore GP penalty for red flag breach
1h ago
Hamilton
F1 News
Why “ridiculous” F1 cooling vest plan has irked Max Verstappen
1h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP Feature
Ducati's secrecy over Pecco Bagnaia's MotoGP bike is only harming him
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

BSB News
Rory Skinner ruled out of Oulton Park BSB after practice crash
1h ago
Rory Skinner, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Alpine hint at 2026 F1 driver decision timeline as Franco Colapinto form improves
1h ago
Alpine
F1 News
Toto Wolff drops clear George Russell contract hint after delays
2h ago
George Russell
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: “Nothing learned and nothing positive” in Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini’s Honda MotoGP bike “unrideable”, tyre pressure “completely dropped”
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP