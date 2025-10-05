19-rider starting grid for the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP after injuries

The 2025 Indonesian MotoGP, the 18th round of the season, will see Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi start from pole.

Bezzecchi, the dominant force in practice, set a new lap record to keep his rivals at bay by almost 0.4s in Q2.

Behind him, rookie Fermin Aldeguer did an impressive job to claim second on the grid, his best MotoGP qualifying, despite having to switch to his spare Gresini Ducati and a front tyre that had done 18 laps!

With Bezzecchi’s team-mate Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura ruled out through injury, Raul Fernandez put the only other RS-GP onto the front row in third.

Row two will feature Alex Rins as top Yamaha, Pedro Acosta as leading KTM, and Luca Marini leading the Honda challenge.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aldeguer aside, Ducati’s poor weekend continued with Alex Marquez next best in seventh and newly crowned world champion Marc Marquez a season-worst ninth.

Factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia didn’t even advance past Qualifying 1 and is only 16th on the grid.

The grid features no penalties, but Tech3’s Maverick Vinales withdrew after qualifying due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

That means there will be just 19 riders on the grid for this afternoon’s race, which starts at 3pm local time - when Bezzecchi will be seeking to complete his first ever weekend 'double' after yesterday's thrilling Sprint win over Aldeguer.

2025 Indonesian Sprint: Full MotoGP starting grid

Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Fermin Aldeguer, Raul Fernandez

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Row 2: Alex Rins, Pedro Acosta, Luca Marini

Row 3: Alex Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez

Row 4: Miguel Oliveira, Fabio di Giannantonio, Joan Mir

Row 5: Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Brad Binder

Row 6: Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Row 7: Somkiat Chantra