Updated: Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Indonesian Sprint race at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Updated after Luca Marini received a post-race tyre pressure penalty, dropping the Honda rider from 6th to 13th.

That increased the points scored today for Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio, behind Marini at the flag, while Miguel Oliveira now gets the final point for ninth.

Marco Bezzecchi cuts the gap to Francesco Bagnaia and third in the world championship to 20 points with a thrilling last lap victory over Fermin Aldeguer in the Indonesian MotoGP Sprint.

Aldeguer gains a place to eighth, with fellow podium finisher Raul Fernandez now 12th after his and the Trackhouse team's best MotoGP finish.

Alex Marquez is now 72 points clear of Bagnaia for title runner-up. 

Bagnaia spent much of the race in last place and failed to score, with team-mate and newly crowned champion Marc Marquez salvaging seventh after a long lap penalty...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)346(-199)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)274(-271)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)254(-291)
5=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)199(-346)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)195(-350)
7=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)184(-361)
8^1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*156(-389)
9˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)149(-396)
10=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)124(-421)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)105(-440)
12^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)102(-443)
13˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)97(-448)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)89(-456)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)77(-468)
16=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
17=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*70(-475)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)58(-487)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-500)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)27(-518)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-529)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*3(-542)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

