Updated after Luca Marini received a post-race tyre pressure penalty, dropping the Honda rider from 6th to 13th.

That increased the points scored today for Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio, behind Marini at the flag, while Miguel Oliveira now gets the final point for ninth.

Marco Bezzecchi cuts the gap to Francesco Bagnaia and third in the world championship to 20 points with a thrilling last lap victory over Fermin Aldeguer in the Indonesian MotoGP Sprint.

Aldeguer gains a place to eighth, with fellow podium finisher Raul Fernandez now 12th after his and the Trackhouse team's best MotoGP finish.

Alex Marquez is now 72 points clear of Bagnaia for title runner-up.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bagnaia spent much of the race in last place and failed to score, with team-mate and newly crowned champion Marc Marquez salvaging seventh after a long lap penalty...

Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 346 (-199) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 274 (-271) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 254 (-291) 5 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 199 (-346) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 195 (-350) 7 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 184 (-361) 8 ^1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 156 (-389) 9 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 149 (-396) 10 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 124 (-421) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 105 (-440) 12 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 102 (-443) 13 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 97 (-448) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 89 (-456) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 77 (-468) 16 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 17 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 70 (-475) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 58 (-487) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-500) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 21 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 27 (-518) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-529) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 3 (-542)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

