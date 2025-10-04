Updated: Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Indonesian Sprint race at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.
Updated after Luca Marini received a post-race tyre pressure penalty, dropping the Honda rider from 6th to 13th.
That increased the points scored today for Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio, behind Marini at the flag, while Miguel Oliveira now gets the final point for ninth.
Marco Bezzecchi cuts the gap to Francesco Bagnaia and third in the world championship to 20 points with a thrilling last lap victory over Fermin Aldeguer in the Indonesian MotoGP Sprint.
Aldeguer gains a place to eighth, with fellow podium finisher Raul Fernandez now 12th after his and the Trackhouse team's best MotoGP finish.
Alex Marquez is now 72 points clear of Bagnaia for title runner-up.
Bagnaia spent much of the race in last place and failed to score, with team-mate and newly crowned champion Marc Marquez salvaging seventh after a long lap penalty...
Mandalika Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|346
|(-199)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|274
|(-271)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|254
|(-291)
|5
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|199
|(-346)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|195
|(-350)
|7
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|184
|(-361)
|8
|^1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|156
|(-389)
|9
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|149
|(-396)
|10
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|124
|(-421)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|105
|(-440)
|12
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|102
|(-443)
|13
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|97
|(-448)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|89
|(-456)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|77
|(-468)
|16
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|17
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|70
|(-475)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|58
|(-487)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-500)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|27
|(-518)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-529)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|3
|(-542)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie