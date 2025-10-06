Marc Marquez injury status: “I hope it’s less than we see here,” says Ducati's Davide Tardozzi

Marc Marquez will have scans in Madrid to assess a suspected collarbone and/or ligament injury after his crash with Marco Bezzecchi in the Indonesian MotoGP.

Davide Tardozzi, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

The exact nature of Marc Marquez’s shoulder injury will not be known until the newly crowned seven-time world champion undergoes scans in Madrid on Monday afternoon.

Marquez was taken out in a first-lap collision with Marco Bezzecchi during Sunday’s Indonesian MotoGP, immediately clutching his right arm after being launched from his Ducati at Turn 7.

“Unfortunately, Marc had a bad crash and it seems there could be a break in the collarbone,” Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi told MotoGP.com.

“But we have to wait until tomorrow afternoon in Madrid and see what the [CT scan] will say to know exactly what’s happened. 

"I hope that it is less than what we see here. But it seems that something happened.”

Bone or ligament?

While Tardozzi spoke of a collarbone break, an injury that can be repaired with a plate and generally brings a swift recovery, Marquez spoke of ligament damage.

“I again hit the right arm. This time it’s the collarbone. It looks like the collarbone ligament is broken. But let’s see, we need to understand in Madrid,” Marquez said.

Marquez’s body language in the immediate aftermath of the accident prompted rumours he may have dislocated his shoulder, an injury he had previously suffered, but was able to put it back into place. 

A dislocation often causes slow-to-heal ligament damage.

Either way, after enduring four operations and several years of misery after the right arm fracture at Jerez 2020, and with this year's 'comeback' title already won, Marquez will only return when given the green light by doctors.

“I’ll listen to the doctors and then try to come back as soon as possible, but inside the recovery [time],” he said.

Marco Bezzecchi was in “too much in a rush”

On the incident itself, Tardozzi said: “My point of view? I think Marco did a fantastic weekend, until the first lap of the race, because he showed that he was the fastest.

“But I think he must think a bit more and wait. I think that he was too much in a rush. As usual, the same words; the race is not won in the first lap.

“I think Marco made a mistake, but.. we look forward to seeing both guys as soon as possible in the race track.

“They spoke and Marco twice said ‘I'm sorry’ to Marc.”

Ducati completed the triple crown of Riders’, Constructors’ and Teams’ titles on Saturday at Mandalika, with four rounds remaining, starting at Phillip Island in two weeks. 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

