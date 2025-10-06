“Very dangerous”: Gravel trap “probably” caused Marc Marquez’s injury

Joan Mir said the Turn 7 gravel trap “probably” caused Marc Marquez’s injury and admitted he was also “worried for Bezzecchi” after their high-speed Indonesian MotoGP crash.

Marc Marquez’s shoulder injury at the Indonesian MotoGP may have been caused by a step at the start of the Turn 7 gravel trap, according to former team-mate Joan Mir.

The incident occurred on the opening lap of the grand prix when newly crowned world champion Marquez was struck from behind by Marco Bezzecchi, seeking to recover places after a bad start from pole.

Thrown from his Ducati, Marquez then slid at high speed across the asphalt run-off before slamming into a step at the start of the gravel trap.

That impact “probably” caused the right shoulder and collarbone damage.

However, Mir, who was close behind the collision, said he was not only concerned for Marquez but also Bezzecchi, who was launched from his bike moments later when he hit the same step.

“It was very dangerous, from what I saw. Not just because of the ‘step’ that Marc hit, which he probably broke whatever it is, the collarbone, for this reason,” said the Honda rider.

“It was also Bezzecchi. I was worried for Bezzecchi, because when he was on the bike, he hit that step, and he went into the gravel super fast.

“So I don't really understand why we have gravel [there]. Because if we just have asphalt, it will be much safer for us.”

Bezzecchi escaped serious injury and later apologised for causing the crash, while Marquez appears to have a fracture and is travelling to Madrid for 'further medical tests and to decide on the treatment to follow'.

“Nobody wants these things to happen… And in that part, it's super high speed,” said Mir. “Probably Bezzecchi didn't expect the speed [difference with] Marc and then he hit him. 

"These things can happen, but this time it was very dangerous.”

Marc’s brother Alex Marquez also raised concerns about the gravel trap, as well as highlighting the fatigue and probability of accidents over a 40-plus race season.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

