Marco Bezzecchi apologises to injured Marc Marquez: “I made a mistake”

Marco Bezzecchi, seen checking on Marc Marquez in the aftermath of their scary Indonesian MotoGP clash, has posted a public apology for "a mistake” that “also involved” the newly crowned world champion.

Sprint winner Bezzecchi repeated his poor start from pole position, then tangled with Marquez into the fast Turn 7 right-hander on the opening lap.

The Italian’s Aprilia was never fully alongside and, when he tried to back out, it was too late.

Bezzecchi’s front wheel clipped Marquez’s rear, throwing the Spaniard to the ground before being launched into a series of heavy rolls in the gravel trap.

Marquez was immediately seen nursing his right arm and has ‘evidence’ of a collarbone fracture and/or possible ligament damage.

"I apologise to him and all his staff"

Having skipped media duties to undergo hospital scans of his own, which confirmed no serious injuries, Bezzecchi’s first words on the incident came via social media:

"Today I made a mistake and unfortunately I also involved Marc. I'm very sorry, I apologise to him and all his staff. Now it's time to sort out the aches and pains. See you soon. I'm sorry."

Marquez’s own social media post included a plea for fans not to have any hard feeling for Bezzecchi, since “nobody does it on purpose.”

The FIM Stewards deferred their hearing with Bezzecchi due to his hospital checks, but he is almost certain to face a penalty for the forthcoming Australian Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi had been the innocent victim a week earlier in Japan, when team-mate Jorge Martin collided with him at Turn 1.

Martin remains sidelined with a broken collarbone from that clash and also has a deferred Stewards hearing.

