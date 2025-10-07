MotoGP rivals blast each other as “not intelligent” after Indonesia clash

Luca Marini and Raul Fernandez give their polar-opposite views on their incident in the Indonesian MotoGP.

Luca Marini chases Raul Fernandez, Brad Binder, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini chases Raul Fernandez, Brad Binder, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

In an incident-packed Indonesian MotoGP, the incident between Luca Marini and Raul Fernandez was perhaps not among the main flashpoints, but that does not mean the two riders involved did not have their opinions.

Fernandez and Marini were both bottled up behind Pedro Acosta in the opening half of the 27-lap race.

Marini tried twice to pass Acosta – whom he praised afterwards for his defensive riding – but failed on both occasions, which prompted Fernandez to try a pass on the Italian at turn 16.

However, the two then touched when Marini tried to close the door on Fernandez at turn 17. Fernandez dropped to fifth, Marini to eighth, although Marini came back to fifth in the end while Fernandez took sixth.

“Maybe one of the keys during the race was when I touched with Luca [Marini],” Raul Fernandez said after the Indonesian MotoGP.

“I overtook in turn 16 and I was super-clean to overtake him, I stopped the bike well; when he saw me he tried to close more the line, and in that moment he made something that maybe for me is not super-intelligent. 

“It’s something that you can do but for me it’s not an intelligent move that he made, because in the moment that he saw that I was in the same position with him, he changed the line to try to put the bike inside. 

“In that moment – so sorry, but I don’t have the bike ready to make the last corner and I touched with him – I make my corner as normal, maybe the history is a little bit different. 

“We don’t know, we just know that we have information for tomorrow and we try again. 

“Of course, I think we deserve more than what we get today, but we have four more opportunities to try to go again.”

Marini: “It’s a pity”

Marini, when asked himself about the incident with Fernandez, argued that, in fact, it was the Trackhouse Aprilia rider who had been “not intelligent” because the incident between them cost both riders a podium.

“I think just that Raul [Fernandez] was not intelligent because me and him, apart from Bez [Marco Bezzecchi] and Fermin [Aldeguer], we had the best pace of everybody and we can be easily on the podium – both together – and it would be a fantastic result for Honda, for Aprilia, for his team also, for all the guys,” Luca Marini said.

“It’s a pity, also, for all the people that work really hard, that don’t ‘cheers’, don’t have a party tonight, for this adventure. 

“I think he saw that I was trying to overtake Pedro every lap in two or three places, and it was just a matter of time. 

“So, just it was not a fantastic move from Raul. 

“I closed my line because I knew it, that he was there, so I wanted to be in front to try again on Pedro because I was very fast and it was just a matter of laps that I completed my overtake on Pedro. 

“It’s just a pity for all the guys that are working for us, for me and for Aprilia also.”

Marini was told of Fernandez’s displeasure at the incident.

“He’s unhappy, okay, but he completely pushed me out,” the Honda HRC rider responded.

“I don’t know what he wants that another rider does during the race. Just let him past? I don’t know. 

“It’s a little bit strange that he’s angry because he lost just a position, I lost five. So I’m the one that is angry for this.”

MotoGP rivals blast each other as “not intelligent” after Indonesia clash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

MotoGP rivals blast each other as “not intelligent” after Indonesia clash
Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP rivals blast each other as “not intelligent” after Indonesia clash
11m ago
Luca Marini chases Raul Fernandez, Brad Binder, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
"Fierce" Franco Morbidelli responds to overtaking criticism: “I always respect Simon Crafar’s judgement”
29m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Moto2 News
Intact GP explain Manuel Gonzalez's Moto2 disqualification: “Transmission error"
1h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, 2025 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez out until November after Indonesia MotoGP crash
12h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez’s classy MotoGP crash response should serve as an example for some
14h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sends rallying Ferrari message after brake setback in Singapore GP
14h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Ferrari just ahead of Williams as post-summer break F1 slump continues at Singapore GP
15h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “burning”, “impressed” by Alex Rins in Indonesia MotoGP race
15h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell celebrates Singapore GP win with Lewis Hamilton tribute
15h ago
George Russell
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes won’t block Valtteri Bottas's Cadillac handover
16h ago
Bottas is returning to F1 next year with Cadillac