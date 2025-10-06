Jack Miller ‘f****d up’ his ‘semi-smart’ Indonesia MotoGP ride

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP rider Jack Miller says he was putting in a “semi-smart” Indonesian Grand Prix ride when he “f****d it up” with a crash at the end.

The Australian was involved in the big group fighting for the final two spots on the podium in last Sunday’s dramatic 27-lap race at Mandalika and on course for good points in the closing stages.

Jack Miller - who was the only Yamaha rider to run the medium rear - was inside the top 10 on lap 23 when he was forced wide by VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli.

This led to his tyres getting dirt on them and contributed to his crash at the final corner at the end of the tour.

He remounted to take the final point in 14th.

“We were a little bit more competitive today,” he began.

“I felt good there, hanging off the back of the group.

“I had to sit two tenths, three tenths [back] because every time I got on them, four bikes in a row, it was just turning my front tyre to chewing gum.

“So, I kind of just sat there, biding my time. Three laps to the end, Frankie came past me at [Turns] 11 and 12.

“The only reason we didn’t make contact is I heard a bike when I shut my gas, I heard a bike coming coming to me.

“I got pushed to the end of the track, [Fabio] Di Giannantonio came by as well. The next time I put the the bike down on the left-hand side, I crashed.

“The tyres were a little bit dirty going off-line and next time I was just trying to stay with the group and the next time I go on the left-hand side, I’m on my head.

“Unfortunate, but anyway, we showed good potential. Fighting for the podium, in the group.

“So, it was nice to be there with these guys in the group and manage the tyre and ride what I felt was a semi-smart race.

“Just fucked it up at the end. Disappointed about that. Sorry for the team, but it was nice to be back regardless.”

