2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Fermin Aldeguer wins dramatic race, Marc Marquez injured

Gresini MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer dominated a dramatic 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix, as reigning world champion Marc Marquez was injured in a lap one crash.

In what has been a miserable weekend for Ducati, 20-year-old Fermin Aldeguer has been its shining light at Mandalika as he qualified second and narrowly missed the sprint win.

Taking the lead on lap eight of 27 on Sunday in the grand prix, Aldeguer went on to dominate to take the chequered flag almost seven seconds clear to become a MotoGP race winner in his rookie season.

He is the first debutant since Jorge Martin in 2021 to win a grand prix.

It gives some comfort to Ducati, whose factory roster endured a dismal afternoon at Mandalika.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez was taken out by polesitter Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 7 on the opening lap, with the former suffering a possible right collarbone fracture.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia was running last in the grand prix when he crashed out at the final corner on lap eight.

Off the line, Acosta led the field from fifth on the grid ahead of Honda’s Luca Marini and Aldeguer, while Bezzecchi slipped from pole to seventh.

In a bid to try to get back up the field as quick as possible, Bezzecchi made an ambitious attempt to overtake Marc Marquez through the fast Turn 7 right-hander and made contact with the rear of the Ducati.

This sent the pair into a violent crash, with Marquez landing heavily on his right shoulder and later being diagnosed with a suspected collarbone fracture.

Bezzecchi also had to go to the medical centre. The incident is being reviewed by the stewards.

In the race, Aldeguer made his first move to the lead on lap four when he passed Marini for second, while on lap seven he would carve past Acosta at Turn 10.

The KTM rider retaliated at Turn 1 at the start of lap eight, but Aldeguer resisted and quickly established a lead of over a second.

As Acosta began to battle with Marini for second, Aldeguer bolted and would get his lead to over nine seconds at one stage before taking the chequered flag almost seven seconds ahead.

Acosta came under fire from Marini, Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Alex Marquez (Gresini), but rallied in the closing stages to take second by almost a second over Marquez.

Brad Binder worked his way to fourth from 15th on the grid on the sister factory KTM, while Marini was fifth ahead of Fernandez.

Fabio Quartararo was the only rider on the hard front and was seventh on the leading Yamaha ahead of VR46 duo Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Alex Rins’ gamble on the soft rear didn’t pan out, as he faded from second at one stage to 10th.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira was 11th at the chequered flag, with LCR duo Johann Zarco and Somkiat Chantra, and Pramac’s Jack Miller - who crashed late on - completing the final positions.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini retired into the pits, while there was a crash for Honda’s Joan Mir early on as he joined Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez on the sidelines.

