"Evidence of a break": Marc Marquez injured after Bezzecchi clash in Indonesian MotoGP

Newly crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has suffered a shoulder injury after a high-speed clash with Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi was again slow off the line and dropped from pole position to seventh before running into the back of Marquez’s Ducati on entry to the fast Turn 7 right-hander.

Marquez was thrown from his machine, his foot then being clipped by Bezzecchi's Aprilia, before slamming into the gravel trap. Bezzecchi also fell after spearing off track.

While the Aprilia rider walked away, Marquez took a long time to get up and was clearly nursing his right arm. Marquez was unable to remove his helmet and instead locked his right hand to his stomach to brace the limb.

Sprint winner Bezzecchi immediately went to check on Marquez, who appeared to gesture to his right shoulder - rather than his arm, which required four surgeries after an injury at Jerez 2020.

"Evidence of a break"

Marquez, who won his seventh MotoGP title a week ago in Japan, was immediately taken to the Mandalika medical centre.

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi then reported: "There is evidence of a break on the right shoulder, but we need to do a [scan] to investigate deeper and understand if it's necessary to do an operation or not."

An official statement from Ducati later confirmed:

"As a result of today’s crash in Mandalika, Marc Marquez has suffered an injury to his right collarbone. The Spanish rider will travel tonight to Madrid (Spain) for further medical tests and to decide on the treatment to follow."

Marc Marquez: "Looks like ligaments broken"

Marquez left the medical centre and spoke briefly to the media, saying it could have been worse, as he walked through the paddock with his arm in a sling.

However, the #93 also revealed some worrying news: "It looks like the ligaments in my collarbone are broken."

While a fracture can be plated, ligaments take much longer to heal.

The brutal accident continues Marquez's record of never seeing the chequered flag of a grand prix at Mandalika, including concussion and diplopia after a huge warm-up accident in 2022.

Saturday's Sprint runner-up Fermin Aldeguer went on to take victory, becoming the second youngest MotoGP winner after Marc Marquez in 2013.

Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia also crashed out, in a lowside accident on his own.

The next round, at Phillip Island in Australia, takes place in two weeks.