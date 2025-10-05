2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer dominates the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika for his first premier-class win.

The 20-year-old Gresini Ducati rider led from lights to flag, while a brutal opening lap clash ruled out pole starter and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi.

While Aldeguer snatched the holeshot, Bezzecchi was again slow off the line and dropped to seventh when he ran into the back of Marquez’s Ducati on entry to the fast Turn 7.

Bezzecchi walked away but Marquez was holding his right arm and is currently in the medical centre.

With pre-race favourite Bezzecchi out, Aldeguer rode away to a huge lead and a debut premier-class victory - having been passed by Bezzecchi on the final lap of the Sprint.

While Aldeguer escaped, a huge battle raged behind with KTM’s Pedro Acosta riding a brilliant defensive race to keep second ahead of Aldeguer’s team-mate Alex Marquez.

Brad Binder, Luca Marini, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Rins were also in the podium battle!

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*41m 7.651s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+6.987s
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+7.896s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+8.901s
5Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+9.129s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+9.709s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+9.894s
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+10.087s
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+10.350s
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.223s
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.769s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+27.597s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+48.035s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+55.540s
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, was missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained when he collided with team-mate Bezzecchi in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remained on the sidelines, meaning Raul Fernandez was the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales then reduced the field to 19 riders when he stepped back after Saturday's qualifying, due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

After a weekend off, the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island takes place from October 17-19.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

