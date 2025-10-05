Rookie Fermin Aldeguer dominates the 2025 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika for his first premier-class win.

The 20-year-old Gresini Ducati rider led from lights to flag, while a brutal opening lap clash ruled out pole starter and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi.

While Aldeguer snatched the holeshot, Bezzecchi was again slow off the line and dropped to seventh when he ran into the back of Marquez’s Ducati on entry to the fast Turn 7.

Bezzecchi walked away but Marquez was holding his right arm and is currently in the medical centre.

With pre-race favourite Bezzecchi out, Aldeguer rode away to a huge lead and a debut premier-class victory - having been passed by Bezzecchi on the final lap of the Sprint.

While Aldeguer escaped, a huge battle raged behind with KTM’s Pedro Acosta riding a brilliant defensive race to keep second ahead of Aldeguer’s team-mate Alex Marquez.

Brad Binder, Luca Marini, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Rins were also in the podium battle!

2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 41m 7.651s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +6.987s 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +7.896s 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +8.901s 5 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +9.129s 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +9.709s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +9.894s 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +10.087s 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +10.350s 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.223s 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.769s 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +27.597s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +48.035s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +55.540s Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin, last year’s pole and grand prix winner, was missing this weekend after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained when he collided with team-mate Bezzecchi in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix last Sunday due to ongoing pain from the wrist injury at Misano, also remained on the sidelines, meaning Raul Fernandez was the only Trackhouse rider in the special Gulf livery.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales then reduced the field to 19 riders when he stepped back after Saturday's qualifying, due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

After a weekend off, the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island takes place from October 17-19.