Fermin Aldeguer closes on the top seven in the world championship after a brilliant debut MotoGP victory in a dramatic Indonesian MotoGP.

With newly crowned champion Marc Marquez and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi eliminated in an opening lap collision, Aldeguer won from KTM's Pedro Acosta, as Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez completed the podium.

Alex Marquez has now pulled 88 points away from Francesco Bagnaia in the battle for title runner-up, the Italian enduring a pointless weekend after a perfect Motegi.

Meanwhile, Acosta rises to fifth in the standings...

Mandalika: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 362 (-183) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 274 (-271) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 254 (-291) 5 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 215 (-330) 6 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 207 (-338) 7 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 191 (-354) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 181 (-364) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 158 (-387) 10 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 128 (-417) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 118 (-427) 12 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 112 (-433) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 108 (-437) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 89 (-456) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 77 (-468) 16 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 17 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 70 (-475) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 60 (-485) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 51 (-494) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 21 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 32 (-513) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-529) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 6 (-539)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

