New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.

Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez celebrate, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez celebrate, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Fermin Aldeguer closes on the top seven in the world championship after a brilliant debut MotoGP victory in a dramatic Indonesian MotoGP.

With newly crowned champion Marc Marquez and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi eliminated in an opening lap collision, Aldeguer won from KTM's Pedro Acosta, as Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez completed the podium.

Alex Marquez has now pulled 88 points away from Francesco Bagnaia in the battle for title runner-up, the Italian enduring a pointless weekend after a perfect Motegi.

Meanwhile, Acosta rises to fifth in the standings...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)362(-183)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)274(-271)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)254(-291)
5^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)215(-330)
6˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)207(-338)
7=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)191(-354)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*181(-364)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)158(-387)
10=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)128(-417)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)118(-427)
12=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)112(-433)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)108(-437)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)89(-456)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)77(-468)
16=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
17=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*70(-475)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)60(-485)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)51(-494)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)32(-513)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-529)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*6(-539)

 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

