Indonesia, Mandalika: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, round 18 of 22.
Fermin Aldeguer closes on the top seven in the world championship after a brilliant debut MotoGP victory in a dramatic Indonesian MotoGP.
With newly crowned champion Marc Marquez and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi eliminated in an opening lap collision, Aldeguer won from KTM's Pedro Acosta, as Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez completed the podium.
Alex Marquez has now pulled 88 points away from Francesco Bagnaia in the battle for title runner-up, the Italian enduring a pointless weekend after a perfect Motegi.
Meanwhile, Acosta rises to fifth in the standings...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|362
|(-183)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|274
|(-271)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|254
|(-291)
|5
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|215
|(-330)
|6
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|207
|(-338)
|7
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|191
|(-354)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|181
|(-364)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|158
|(-387)
|10
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|128
|(-417)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|118
|(-427)
|12
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|112
|(-433)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|108
|(-437)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|89
|(-456)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|77
|(-468)
|16
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|17
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|70
|(-475)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|60
|(-485)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|51
|(-494)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|32
|(-513)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-529)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|6
|(-539)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie