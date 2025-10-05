Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati ‘has no answers’ to Mandalika MotoGP misery

Pecco Bagnaia suffered a dismal Mandalika weekend which ended with a crash on Sunday

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia says Ducati “has no answers” to why he struggled so much at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix a week on from his domination at Motegi.

The double world champion swept the Japanese Grand Prix weekend seven days ago, in a return to form for the first time in 2025 as apparent switches to 2024 parts on his bike unlocked his confidence.

Ducati has refused to confirm repeated reports from VR46 that Pecco Bagnaia’s turnaround was aided by him testing one of Franco Morbidelli’s GP24s at Misano.

All weekend at Mandalika, Bagnaia has struggled, with the Italian almost 30s off the win in last in the sprint and circulating in last in Sunday’s grand prix when he crashed on lap eight of 27.

At that point, Bagnaia was lapping two seconds slower than eventual winner Fermin Aldeguer on the 2024-spec Gresini-run Ducati.

Bagnaia dodged his media duties on Sunday, with Ducati stating that this was “a consequence of the crash” - it has not elaborated further.

Releasing a brief statement from a lost Bagnaia, the Italian said: “Very disappointing weekend, after what happened last week.

“Pole position and winning both races. I was expecting to arrive here and… this track was never easy for me, but I always got good results.

“Also last year I won the sprint race and finished third. This year, arriving after the Motegi GP, I didn’t find the same feeling as Motegi.

“I wasn’t able to find the same feeling as Motegi. I just struggled.

“We don’t have any answers for what happened this weekend.

“So, we just checked the data, and hope the engineers will find the solution for the next GPs and try to fight for the top three in the championship.

“I want to say sorry to the team for the crash. I was pushing, even if I was slower by 1.5s, I’m saying sorry because I wanted to close the gap to the second-last and I just crashed.”

This compounded a miserable day for the factory Ducati squad, after world champion Marc Marquez injured his collarbone when he was taken down by Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap.

All of this comes a day after Ducati won the teams’ championship.

Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati ‘has no answers’ to Mandalika MotoGP misery
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP team ‘protecting devastated’ Pecco Bagnaia: ‘He trusts us’
3m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
BSB News
New Ducati BSB team unveils striking new livery for 2026 season
8m ago
Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
MotoGP News
Injured Marc Marquez tells fans: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco”
35m ago
Marc Marquez's Instagram post after Indonesian MotoGP injury
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
39m ago
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Marc Marquez MotoGP crash
45m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez reacts to Marc Marquez's Indonesian MotoGP injury: “The incident is clear…”
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Carmelo Ezpeleta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Moto2 News
Huge drama in Moto2 title fight as leading rider disqualified from Indonesian GP
1h ago
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati ‘has no answers’ to Mandalika MotoGP misery
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Indonesia, Mandalika: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez celebrate, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Sad” Marc Marquez reacts to latest MotoGP injury after Marco Bezzecchi clash
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP