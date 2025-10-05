Alex Marquez’s joy at forming part of a double Gresini podium in the Indonesian MotoGP was tempered by an injury for older brother Marc.

Alex witnessed the opening lap incident that saw Marco Bezzecchi run into the back of the newly crowned seven-time champion’s factory Ducati at the fast Turn 7.

Marc Marquez suffered “an injury” to his right shoulder, with the #93 later revealing: "It looks like the ligaments in my collarbone are broken."



With two of the pre-race contenders eliminated, Alex’s team-mate Fermin Aldeguer went on to dominate for his first MotoGP win, with the #73 claiming third behind Pedro Acosta.

“Honestly speaking, I'm not completely happy because I saw Marc crashing, and I know that it's not really super good. It's life, but sometimes it's hard to accept,” Alex told Dorna’s Matt Birt after the race.

Quizzed on what he saw of the incident, Alex replied:

“The incident is clear. I mean, Marco made a mistake. He was too optimistic to overtake, especially on that point; it’s super fast and it's impossible to make a move there.

“But, I don't want to criticise Bezzecchi because, in the end, it's normal. We have 44 races with the sprints. The percentage [chance] of making a mistake is so high. So, everybody made a mistake during the season; it's nearly impossible to not make a mistake in some race.

“So, it's totally normal. I'm a rider. We arrived already at the end of the season, physically, mentally [tired]…. It’s something we need to think about for the future.”

An official statement from Ducati confirmed: "As a result of today’s crash in Mandalika, Marc Marquez has suffered an injury to his right collarbone. The Spanish rider will travel tonight to Madrid (Spain) for further medical tests and to decide on the treatment to follow."

Before leaving Mandalika, Marc Marquez urged fans: "Please, no hard feelings towards Marco, nobody does it on purpose" in his first social media post since the accident.

Aprilia team boss Massimo Rivola said: “First of all, our apologies go to Marquez. We’re very sorry about what happened."

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez is now a step closer to securing a historic Marquez one-two in the world championship, having pulled 88 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia.