Alex Marquez reacts to Marc Marquez's Indonesian MotoGP injury: “The incident is clear…”

Alex Marquez said the "incident is clear... but I don't want to criticise Bezzecchi” after a mistake by the Italian left brother Marc with a shoulder injury.

Alex Marquez, Carmelo Ezpeleta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Carmelo Ezpeleta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Alex Marquez’s joy at forming part of a double Gresini podium in the Indonesian MotoGP was tempered by an injury for older brother Marc.

Alex witnessed the opening lap incident that saw Marco Bezzecchi run into the back of the newly crowned seven-time champion’s factory Ducati at the fast Turn 7.

Marc Marquez suffered “an injury” to his right shoulder, with the #93 later revealing: "It looks like the ligaments in my collarbone are broken."

With two of the pre-race contenders eliminated, Alex’s team-mate Fermin Aldeguer went on to dominate for his first MotoGP win, with the #73 claiming third behind Pedro Acosta.

“Honestly speaking, I'm not completely happy because I saw Marc crashing, and I know that it's not really super good. It's life, but sometimes it's hard to accept,” Alex told Dorna’s Matt Birt after the race.

Quizzed on what he saw of the incident, Alex replied:

“The incident is clear. I mean, Marco made a mistake. He was too optimistic to overtake, especially on that point; it’s super fast and it's impossible to make a move there.

“But, I don't want to criticise Bezzecchi because, in the end, it's normal. We have 44 races with the sprints. The percentage [chance] of making a mistake is so high. So, everybody made a mistake during the season; it's nearly impossible to not make a mistake in some race.

“So, it's totally normal. I'm a rider. We arrived already at the end of the season, physically, mentally [tired]…. It’s something we need to think about for the future.”

An official statement from Ducati confirmed: "As a result of today’s crash in Mandalika, Marc Marquez has suffered an injury to his right collarbone. The Spanish rider will travel tonight to Madrid (Spain) for further medical tests and to decide on the treatment to follow."

Before leaving Mandalika, Marc Marquez urged fans: "Please, no hard feelings towards Marco, nobody does it on purpose" in his first social media post since the accident.

Aprilia team boss Massimo Rivola said: “First of all, our apologies go to Marquez. We’re very sorry about what happened."

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez is now a step closer to securing a historic Marquez one-two in the world championship, having pulled 88 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez reacts to Marc Marquez's Indonesian MotoGP injury: “The incident is clear…”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP team ‘protecting devastated’ Pecco Bagnaia: ‘He trusts us’
3m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
BSB News
New Ducati BSB team unveils striking new livery for 2026 season
8m ago
Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
MotoGP News
Injured Marc Marquez tells fans: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco”
35m ago
Marc Marquez's Instagram post after Indonesian MotoGP injury
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
40m ago
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Marc Marquez MotoGP crash
45m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez reacts to Marc Marquez's Indonesian MotoGP injury: “The incident is clear…”
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Carmelo Ezpeleta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Moto2 News
Huge drama in Moto2 title fight as leading rider disqualified from Indonesian GP
1h ago
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati ‘has no answers’ to Mandalika MotoGP misery
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Indonesia, Mandalika: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez celebrate, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Sad” Marc Marquez reacts to latest MotoGP injury after Marco Bezzecchi clash
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP