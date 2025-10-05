Injured Marc Marquez tells fans: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco”

Marc Marquez's first post since his Indonesian MotoGP injury urges: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco, nobody does it on purpose."

Marc Marquez's Instagram post after Indonesian MotoGP injury
Marc Marquez's Instagram post after Indonesian MotoGP injury

Marc Marquez has urged fans not to have “hard feelings” towards Marco Bezzecchi, after their Indonesian MotoGP clash left the newly crowned champion with a suspected fracture to his right shoulder.

Sprint winner Bezzecchi was eager to make up ground after another poor start from pole when he ran into the back of Marquez’s Ducati on entry to the fast Turn 7 on the opening lap.

Marquez was immediately thrown to the ground, then tumbled heavily through the gravel. Bezzecchi also fell after running into the gravel trap.

The Aprilia rider walked away and immediately went to check on Marquez, who was bracing his right arm and gesturing at his shoulder.

Ducati later confirmed that there is ‘evidence’ of a fracture, to the bone and/or ligaments, with further medical tests scheduled for when he returns to Madrid.

Before flying back to Europe, Marquez posted on social media:

“Not the best way to celebrate the championship, but this is racing. Today we’ll fly to Madrid and the doctors will evaluate everything.

“Please, no hard feelings towards Marco, nobody does it on purpose.

“Thanks for all your support”

Younger brother Alex, who saw the clash unfold ahead, echoed those sentiments, saying:

“The incident was clear, but I don't want to criticise Bezzecchi

“We have 44 races… It's nearly impossible to not make a mistake in some race.”

Bezzecchi also underwent checks in hospital, where it was confirmed that he escaped injury.

While the Italian is yet to comment, missing his media duties due to the medical exams, Aprilia team boss Massimo Rivola said: “First of all, our apologies go to Marquez. We’re very sorry about what happened."

Injured Marc Marquez tells fans: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco” after Indonesian MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP team ‘protecting devastated’ Pecco Bagnaia: ‘He trusts us’
3m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
BSB News
New Ducati BSB team unveils striking new livery for 2026 season
8m ago
Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
MotoGP News
Injured Marc Marquez tells fans: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco”
35m ago
Marc Marquez's Instagram post after Indonesian MotoGP injury
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
40m ago
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Marc Marquez MotoGP crash
46m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez reacts to Marc Marquez's Indonesian MotoGP injury: “The incident is clear…”
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Carmelo Ezpeleta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Moto2 News
Huge drama in Moto2 title fight as leading rider disqualified from Indonesian GP
1h ago
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati ‘has no answers’ to Mandalika MotoGP misery
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Indonesia, Mandalika: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez celebrate, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Sad” Marc Marquez reacts to latest MotoGP injury after Marco Bezzecchi clash
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP