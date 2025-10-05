Injured Marc Marquez tells fans: “Please, no hard feelings towards Marco”

Marc Marquez has urged fans not to have “hard feelings” towards Marco Bezzecchi, after their Indonesian MotoGP clash left the newly crowned champion with a suspected fracture to his right shoulder.

Sprint winner Bezzecchi was eager to make up ground after another poor start from pole when he ran into the back of Marquez’s Ducati on entry to the fast Turn 7 on the opening lap.

Marquez was immediately thrown to the ground, then tumbled heavily through the gravel. Bezzecchi also fell after running into the gravel trap.

The Aprilia rider walked away and immediately went to check on Marquez, who was bracing his right arm and gesturing at his shoulder.

Ducati later confirmed that there is ‘evidence’ of a fracture, to the bone and/or ligaments, with further medical tests scheduled for when he returns to Madrid.

Before flying back to Europe, Marquez posted on social media:

“Not the best way to celebrate the championship, but this is racing. Today we’ll fly to Madrid and the doctors will evaluate everything.

“Please, no hard feelings towards Marco, nobody does it on purpose.

“Thanks for all your support”

Younger brother Alex, who saw the clash unfold ahead, echoed those sentiments, saying:

“The incident was clear, but I don't want to criticise Bezzecchi

“We have 44 races… It's nearly impossible to not make a mistake in some race.”

Bezzecchi also underwent checks in hospital, where it was confirmed that he escaped injury.

While the Italian is yet to comment, missing his media duties due to the medical exams, Aprilia team boss Massimo Rivola said: “First of all, our apologies go to Marquez. We’re very sorry about what happened."